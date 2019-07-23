Respect
My favorite moment from covering the Section 4 Little League championship was small but nice. At the end of one of North Andover’s mid-inning warmups, catcher Dylan Lawrence rifled the traditional throw-down to second after the final warmup pitch. Shortly after, Woburn’s Devin Farren stepped into the box, looked at Lawrence with an ear-to-ear smile and said, “Nice shoot (throw)!”
Through the tension of a close game, with both coaches and parents constantly yelling instructions, it was touching to see kids not getting caught up in the competitiveness of the moment. There’s never a bad time to show respect.
Wallace report
Methuen’s Jacob Wallace continues to strike batters out at a torrid pace in the minor leagues. The right-handed flamethrower has converted 5 of 6 save opportunities for the Short-A Boise Hawks (a Colorado Rockies affiliate), and has 15 strikeouts in 11.0 innings pitched. Opponents are batting just .158 against him.
Trivia time
Here’s a good one for golf fans. Last week’s British Open closed the book on the past decade (the 2010’s) of major events, and during that time only three men played in all 40 of them. Can you guess all three? The answer is below.
Hint 1: It is two international players and one American.
Hint 2: All three have won the Masters.
11s are wild
The Houston Astros celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing on Monday to some spooky results. Starter Gerrit Cole picked up his 11th win of the season after he struck out 11 batters, the Astros scored 11 runs, it was the 11th time this season the Astros scored 11 runs or more, and rookie Yordan Alvarez hit his 11th home run.
In the fast Lane
Former Phillips star Travis Lane of Georgetown is pitching well for the Amsterdam Mohawks in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League this summer. The rising sophomore at Boston College has made six starts and boasts a 3-0 record with 21 strikeouts in 27.2 innings pitched.
Road race results
Over 295 runners/walkers participated in the 6th annual Live Free or Die 5000 road race in Atkinson. The men’s 5K winner was Dover’s Cameron Cook (17:28), while the female winner was Dover’s Kelly Goodwin (20:52). The race takes place in memory of Major Jeremy Graczyk.
Trivia answer
Sergio Garcia, Zach Johnson, Adam Scott.
Speaking of The Open
It’s tough not to marvel at how good the coverage is every single year. Over the first two days of the tournament, provider NBC Sports showed at least one shot from each of the 156 golfers that qualified, keeping up the tradition that: “If you’re good enough to qualify for The Open, you deserve to be seen on TV.”
