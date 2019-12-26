Fantastic Figueroa
St. John’s University junior LJ Figueroa of Lawrence is getting a lot of love recently from the national media. Analyst Jeff Goodman tweeted, “Just watched the first half of St. John’s-Arizona on flight home. Man, I LOVE LJ Figueroa. I really think he is one of the most underrated players in country.”
That sentiment came at an appropriate time, as Figueroa ultimately scored a team-high 21 points to lead St. John’s over No. 16 Arizona, 70-67. He is averaging a team-high 15.5 ppg for the Red Storm (11-2).
Bus duty
Brooks girls basketball coach Ushearnda Reynolds had to pull some double duty last Saturday. Not only did she coach her team to its first-ever Ray Brown Holiday Tournament title, but she also had to drive the team bus from North Andover to the Williston Northhampton School and back — a four-hour round trip without traffic.
That’s certainly doing it all for the team, and Reynolds also has Brooks off to a 7-0 start for the first time since 2001.
First in 5 years
The Lawrence girls basketball team started the season 2-0 before falling to Dracut. The last time the Lancers started with two straight wins was the 2014-15 season, when they went 12-9 and qualified for the state tournament.
Kind words
First-year Lawrence girls soccer coach Patrick Hamilton had some really kind words to say about senior defender Taimara Teixeira. “She’s a true leader,” said Hamilton. “She’s such a hard worker and is certainly captain material of any future teams she is a part of.”
Just one more
Ian Kinsler must not be too concerned with his stats. The 14-year MLB veteran just recently retired with 1,999 career hits.
Record season
The Andover girls swimming team, as well as field hockey goalie Paige Gillette’s 32-save shutout masterpiece in the Division 1 North final, both made the Boston Globe’s top-10 moments to remember from the fall season. But something else on the list stood out to me.
And that would be Bishop Feenhan junior Francesca Yanchuk, a Providence soccer commit. In the Division 1 state final against Westfield, she booted the game-winning goal with less than a minute left for her school-record 41st tally of the season.
Year of parody
The college basketball season is still young, but there have already been six schools who have lost when ranked No. 1 in the country. So I’ll go out on a limb right now and say that nobody is going to fill out a perfect bracket come March.
