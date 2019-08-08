Sports in a Minute: Local 'hero' honored at Revs game

Local ‘hero’ at Revs game
The New England Revolution honored Major Richard McGreehan from North Andover as the “Hero of the Match” at the team’s home game on Saturday against the LA Galaxy.
Richard was recognized during a pregame ceremony for his 17 years of service in the United States Air Force. He had a sideline view of the Revs’ pregame warmups and enjoyed the game from the Putnam Club.
McGreehan for his service as an acquisition officer with assignments around the country working in the intelligence community, flight testing, major command headquarters and on bases collaborating with industry partners.
McGreehan has served a tour in Afghanistan and is currently assigned to Hanscom Air Force Base as a program manager procuring the latest Cyber technology for the Air Force. He has been awarded medals including, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal and the Aerial Achievement Medal.
Lonborg coming to Methuen
Boston Red Sox great and former Cy Young Award winner Jim Lonborg will be signing autographs on Sunday in Methuen.
Lonborg will be signing at the Gaythorne Knights of Columbus at 462 Broadway, near the Salem, N.H. line on Route 28.
Autographs cost $12 each, with each additional autograph costing $10. He will be signing from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
There will be 40 dealer tables with sports cards and memorabilia. Admission is $2 (children under 9 free). For more info go to www.cardshows.net or VB Cards Methuen Show on Facebook.
Bosco goes out with bang
North Andover’s Chris Bosco recently returned home from a summer of pro baseball, playing first for the Ottawa Champions in the Can-Am League and then the Sante Fe (N.M.) Fuego in the Pecos League.
In the finale, won by the Fuegos, 33-6, Bosco was 4-for-8 with two home runs and two doubles, knocking in five runs.
The big finale pushed his season average to .304. He had six homers in only 13 games.
Salem, Pentucket to play at Trinity
The turf field at Trinity Stadium got a lot of play from baseball schools, college and high school, this spring and summer. Well, lots of football is coming, too.
Salem (N.H.) High and Pentucket Regional will be playing their home games there in the fall.
Salem will play Londonderry High in its “home” opener on Sat., Sept. 14 at 7 p.m., five hours after Haverhill High plays its first game.
Pentucket will open a week later, on Sat., Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. against rival Amesbury.
WHAV.net first reported last week.
