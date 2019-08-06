Hero of the Match
The New England Revolution honored Dracut’s Matt Pellegrino as the team’s Hero of the Match prior to their game against Orlando City SC on July, 27th. During each home match this season, the Revs have honored local first responders, members of the armed forces and individuals making a difference in their community.
Pellegrino is a co-founder of the Boston Brakers, a power wheelchair soccer team dedicated to providing opportunities in sports for those who have rarely experienced it. He had a sideline view of the Revs pregame warmups, and enjoyed the team’s 4-1 win from the Putnam Club.
Pepin earns crown
Rising Timberlane junior Jack Pepin fired a 1-under 71 on the final day of last week’s New Hampshire Junior Championship to win by three strokes over Amherst’s Colin McCaigue. Pepin started his round with two straight birdies, and finished the three-day tournament with a total score of 219 (75-73-71).
Former Timberlane teammate Mat Gover led after the first day and finished third (223).
11-year-old ace
Big congrats to 11-year-old Tommy Murphy, who carded his first ever hole-in-one last week on the sixth hole at the Garrison Golf Center’s par-3 course in Haverhill. Murphy is an upcoming sixth-grader at the Consentino Middle School.
Scott grabs offer
It was clear to see that Groveland’s Alana Scott was going to be a big-time recruit after she averaged 17.3 ppg and was named an Eagle-Tribune All-Star after her first season at Bradford Christian this winter. Well, that was validated a few days ago when the 5-foot-9 guard earned a Division 1 scholarship offer from Bryant.
After reclassifying to the Class of 2023 earlier this summer, Scott has plenty of time to raise her stock even higher.
Lavigne, too
Bradford Christian saw another from its powerhouse basketball team earn a scholarship recently, as rising senior Jaelyn Lavigne committed to Division 2 Post University last week.
Shumski’s strong finish
After July 3rd, Salem’s Nick Shumski was hitting just .183 at approximately the midway point of the summer for the Brockton Rox in the Future’s League. But, over the last 16 games, the rising senior at Merrimack College hit .373 (22 for 59) with 15 runs scored to raise his season-long average to .277 (33 for 119).
60 years of service
It’s hard to imagine holding down the same job for 60 years, but that is what legendary Kansas announcer Max Falkenstein did. He started calling Jayhawk basketball games in 1946, and announced every single home game at Allen Fieldhouse (built in 1955) until his retirement in 2006.
Falkenstein passed away last week. He was 95.
