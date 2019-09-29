AHL Bound
The American Hockey League will once again feature plenty of local talent this winter.
The Ottawa Senators have assigned North Andover’s Joey Daccord to the AHL’s Belleville Senators.
Andover’s John McCarthy will once again serve as captain of the San Jose Barracuda, the AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks.
Also again wearing the captain’s “C” will be former Pinkerton star Paul Thompson of the Springfield Thunderbirds (Florida Panthers). Fellow ex-Astro J.D. Dudek is with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (New York Islanders).
North Andover’s Brian Pinho has been assigned to the Hersey Bears (Washington Capitals) after a hot training camp. North Andoverite Colin Blackwell has been sent to the Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville Predators).
Reigning Stanley Cup champ Zach Sanford of Derry remains with the St. Louis Blues.
Relive the Action
Pinkerton may have lost a heartbreaker to Londonderry, but the Astros still posted some highlights on Friday.
For a Pinkerton highlight reel from the game — including Will Brown’s touchdown run and big plays by Russell Patrikas — visit Eagletribune.com.
Ortiz returns
Krystal Ortiz is returning as the head coach of the Methuen High girls lacrosse team, Rangers athletic director Matt Curran announced over the weekend.
Ortiz served as Methuen coach for the first four years of the program’s history (2012-15), building a 33-39-1 record with a pair of state tournament appearances (2012-13). She spent the last three seasons as head coach at Dean College, after a year as an assistant at Frostburg State University.
Ortiz replaces Briana Gross, who went 29-47 in four seasons leading the Rangers.
Baby Gronk
The “Baby Gronk” nickname seems to be catching on for Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth of Merrimac.
Fox Sports 1 announcers Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman repeatedly used it for the former Pentucket/Brooks star during his squad’s 59-0 drubbing of Maryland on Friday.
Total domination
Tom Brady’s dominance of the AFC East has been miraculous, and the numbers make it even more impressive.
Brady’s 31 wins over the Buffalo Bills are the most by a QB over one team in NFL history. His 28 wins over the New York Jets is No. 2 all-time. His 23 victories over Miami is tied for fourth all-time. Brett Favre over Detroit (26) is third.
Just as amazing, when Brady and top target Julian Edelman are both in the lineup, the Pats are 82-18 against all AFC foes, including Sunday’s win, and 41-0 at Gillette Stadium. Andover’s Dan Roche of WBZ TV posted those stats on Twitter.
