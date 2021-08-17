Sports In A Minute: Lost a good one in Jim Pinho

Remembering Jim Pinho
Long-time North Andover resident Jim Pinho, who graduated from and played lacrosse at Merrimack College (’83), passed away last week after a short bout with cancer.
Jim, 60, is the father of Washington Capitals forward Brian Pinho, who was a key player on Providence College hockey’s national championship in 2015.
Jim, a very successful businessman and entrepreneur, was a big supporter of Merrimack hockey and lacrosse over the years.
A native of Cape Cod, Jim also left behind his wife, Kerri, an older son, Kyle, and daughter, Caroline. Kyle and Brian both attended St. John’s Prep.
For many years, Jim volunteered his time coaching and refereeing both of his sons and his daughter in youth sports in North Andover, including hockey, lacrosse and soccer.
He had been playing in men’s hockey leagues for much of the last three decades.
Nelson made impression
Bradford’s Tyler Nelson made an impression as a special invitee on “Nerd Team” playing in the ESPN-sponsored “The Basketball Tournament” (TBT) event with 64 professional teams vying for the $1 million first prize.
Boeheim’s Army, made up of former Syracuse University players, beat Team 23 to win the top prize. Nelson’s “Nerd Team” lost in the first round of the single-elimination tournament to Blue Collar U, 88-82. Blue Collar U made it to the Final Four before being eliminated.
Nerd Team was made up of mostly ex-Ivy League stars. Nelson was added after a player he played with in Germany last year pushed for his inclusion with team looking for a shooting guard.
Nelson scored 24 to lead all scorers in The Nerd Team’s only game and made an impression with the TNT coach, Aaron Toomey, of Vassar College.
“A lot of people see Tyler as a knock-down shooter, and he is, but in reality he is so much more than that,” said Toomey, who played at Amherst College for David Hixon, whose dad was former Andover High coach Wil Hixson. “He has the ability to go the basket and score. He’s very comfortable with the ball in his hands.
“You can see Tyler has gotten bigger in the weight room and added to his game. His best days are ahead of him.”
Title fight in Derry
New England Heavyweight Champion “Fly” Mike Marshall, of Danbury, Conn., is coming to the area to defend his championship on Aug. 28.
Marchall will headline “The Come Up” card, presented by Granite Chin Promotions, at New England Sports Center in Derry, N.H. “The Come Up’ is the name of the professional card being held during the afternoon session of a day-night doubleheader.
Marshall (5-1-1, 4 KOs) was supposed to fight on the Fury-Wilder III card July 24 in Las Vegas, which was postponed until October 9th due to members of Fury’s camp contracting COVID-19.
Instead of playing things safe, avoiding risk and waiting to hear if he’ll be fighting on the rescheduled Tyson-Wilder III PPV, Marshall is fighting Jose “Olimpico” Corral (20-27, 12 KOs), in the August 28th 10-round main event.
“I was super excited to be on Fury-Wilder III so I could show everybody what I am capable of,” Marshall remembered. “When I heard Tyson had COVID and the fight was postponed, it disappointed me, but I got that opportunity and figure others will be coming. I stayed in the gym. I’m very happy Chris (promoter Traietti) got me on the card in the first place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.