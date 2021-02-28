MaxPreps cites Emerson
MaxPreps recently listed its top 50 softball players in the country, one per state, and cited Salem outfielder/infielder Sydney Emerson for New Hampshire. The list was formed using accomplishments, statistics provided to MaxPreps, postseason awards and several rankings services. As a sophomore, Emerson hit .485.
NECC volleyball action
The Northern Essex Community College women’s volleyball team secured a 3-0 exhibition victory over the SLAM Volleyball Club last week in its return to action. Lawrence players led the way. Abigail Heredia had 10 kills and six service aces, Yonelli Batista enjoyed a strong two-way game, Vielka Sanchez dished out 22 assists and Chantal Melgan had 11 digs.
MERRIMACK FOOTBALL
The first football of the spring is scheduled to take place Sunday, March 7, when Merrimack College opens a four-game schedule at home against Wagner. The Warriors are also scheduled to be home March 14 against Bryant and then hit the road at Sacred Heart (March 21) and LIU (March 28).
Valentino rehabbing
Former North Andover standout Joey Valentino is taking the semester off wrestling for Castleton University. He injured his back lifting weights in December and is currently rehabbing in preparation for next year.
Sectional tournaments
In case you missed it, the MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee took a big step towards the reintroduction of postseason tournaments last week, voting 12-6-1 in favor of recommending that sectional tournaments be held for the upcoming spring season. A final vote is expected in mid-March. The TMC also voted 4-14 against full state tournaments, which makes no sense to me.
Bradanese stands out
Former Central Catholic standout Colin Bradanese had quite the game in Babson College’s first basketball game of the season, finishing with 22 points (10 of 15 shooting), 4 rebounds, 3 blocks and 3 assists in an 80-69 victory over New England College.
New England tourney
There will be no official New England wrestling tournament this spring as New Hampshire is the only New England state that wrestled competitively this winter. But there will be a club-sponsored New England tourney held in April. Best of all, it will be held locally. Read about it in Wednesday’s Eagle-Tribune.
What’s the problem?
The MIAA proved stubborn as usual last week when it turned down a suggestion that, because of the coronavirus pandemic, athletes be allowed to participate in more than one sport per season. Thus, multi-sport athletes like Haverhill’s Jackson DiFloures must choose. DiFloures has opted for volleyball and will be unable to wrestle. He is a captain in both sports.
