Pride of Londonderry
Two Londonderry girls recently hit the 1,000 point milestone. Courtney Shay, a Middlebury commit, did it when she scored 22 points on Valentine’s Day in a win over Dover, while Ashley Evans, a Lafayette commit, recently hit the milestone for Lawrence Academy.
Shay became the first Londonderry High girl to reach 1,000 points since Aliza Simpson (LHS ‘14), who finished her career with 1,155 before going on to play at UNH.
McElroy makes return
In his first game back from nose surgery that kept him out two months, North Andover’s Jake McElroy scored 28 points for Proctor in a tough loss to a talented Brewster Academy team. Brewster has four seniors ranked in the top 100 of ESPN’s Class of 2020 in Kentucky commit Terrence Clarke (No. 8), Syracuse commit Kadary Richmond (No. 85), Boston College commit Demarr Langford (No. 92) and Minnesota commit Jamal Mashburn Jr. (No. 97).
Flaherty finishes strong
Former Central Catholic swimmer Sean Flaherty of North Andover just finished up a fine career at Bridgewater State. At the recent NEISDA Championship, the senior was part of the winning 200 medley relay, took second in both the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay and also placed third in the 100 backstroke (54.11).
Shay steals show
Want to give a deserved shoutout to Andover High junior Colleen Shay, who announced the starting lineups for Monday night’s Division 1 North girls hoop game against Arlington, told everyone to stand for the anthem and then sung it — quite beautifully — herself.
Tip of the cap
Feel pretty confident giving an atta boy to Danny Amendola, who just signed a one-year contract to stay with the Detroit Lions. For a 5-foot-11, 190-pound wide receiver who went undrafted, making it to a 13th NFL season at age 34 is pretty impressive and speaks to his longevity and toughness.
2K, 1K, 1K
Pretty cool feat for Oregon basketball star Sabrina Ionescu, who became the first player in Division 1 (men or women) to record 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds. Her Ducks (26-2) are currently ranked No. 3 in the nation.
Keegan out early
Keene State lacrosse sophomore Owen Keegan of Haverhill wasted little time getting on the score sheet this season, notching an assist in the Owls’ season-opening loss to RPI.
