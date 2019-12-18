MCELROY OUT TWO MONTHS
The transition to prep school for Jake McElroy was seamless. The Holy Cross-bound baseball star was named first-team All-NEPSAC as a quarterback on the Proctor Academy football team.
In his first basketball game, however, McElroy took a hard elbow to his nose and cheek area. He will have surgery today and will be out for at least eight weeks.
Best wishes to McElroy for a healthy return.
TYLER NELSON ON ESPN
Former Central Catholic star Tyler Nelson can be seen on Friday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU when his team, the Greensboro Swarm, play the Westchester Knicks in G-League action from Las Vegas.
It will be one of 14 G-League games being showcased on ESPN over two days.
Nelson, of Bradford, is averaging 6.9 points per game and 48 percent from beyond the 3-point arc,
MCGILLIVRAY’S NEXT VENTURE
Anybody that knows or has heard of Dave McGillivray understands that each year brings on new challenges.
Over a year ago, it was seven marathons in seven continents in seven days. And that was after heart surgery.
Anyway, the Boston Marathon race director has something special up his promoting sleeve in 2020.
A 5K race on the runways of Logan Airport. The race will be on May 3, all to benefit Angel Flight NE, which coordinates free air transportation for patients whose financial resources would not otherwise enable them to receive treatment.
“Feel the thrill while running besides airplanes taking off and landing next to you along with the exciting Boston skyline as a backdrop,” said McGillivray.
Davis-Stewart honored again
Merrimack College is off to a hot start in Division 1 and one of the big reasons why is senior Dania Davis-Stewart of the women’s basketball team.
Davis-Stewart was named Northeast Conference Player of the Week for the second time coming off a near-upset over the University of Illinois last Tuesday in Champaign, Ill. She poured in a game-high 26 points and ripped 15 rebounds.
She is currently tied for first in the NEC averaging 17.3 points a game, and is also leading the conference in rebounding with 12.2 a game.
Merrimack men out west
The Merrimack men’s basketball team isn’t too shabby either at 6-5. It travels to play at UCal-Santa Barbara on Sunday at 5 p.m.
If you got to the Big West Website (www.bigwest.org) you can watch the game for free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.