McGonagle in waiting
Former Timberlane wrestling star Connor McGonagle, who was banged up early in the season, is wrestling well while waiting his turn to start for East powerhouse Lehigh, which currently has a 10-3 record. In open tournaments, he has a 9-3 record at 141 pounds. The two varsity wrestlers ahead of him at 141 are a junior and fifth-year senior.
Sign of Spring
Preseason training is well underway for the Northern Essex baseball team, which opens March 7 with a home doubleheader at Trinity Stadium against UConn at Avery Point. The Knights, in seven years under coach Jeff Mejia, have won six Region 21 titles, finishing second last year with a 26-16 record, and made five trips to the Division 3 World Series, finishing second in 2016.
The next Big Papi?
There was an interesting story in the Boston Globe last week on 15-year-old D’Angelo Ortiz, the son of Red Sox legend David Ortiz. He is a power-hitting third baseman with a good glove who plays for the IMG Academy in Florida. His goal, he says, is to be “better than my dad.”
Another year on mat?
Former North Andover wrestling star Fritz Hoehn is applying for a sixth year of eligibility to compete at Edinboro University next year. Hoehn has been slow to recover from a broken hand and has basically lost an entire season. He is optimistic that he’ll be granted a waiver.
Thanks for leaving!
Last year at this time, Celtics’ fans were fretting about Kyrie Irving leaving. Now most are happy he did. Due to injuries to his shoulder and knee, Irving played in just 20 games before undergoing surgery. And, when he was playing, the Nets were just 8-12 (17-16 without him) and he griped about the play of his teammates. Having the unselfish Kemba Walker in his place has been a godsend.
Brady named captain
Former Haverhill High standout Liz Brady of Bradford has been named a captain for the RPI lacrosse team. An attacker, Brady played in all 14 games for the Engineers last season as a junior and finished second in points with 45, on nine goals and a school-record 36 assists. The Engineers went 8-6 last season.
Paige shines again
Tewksbury junior Makayla Paige did it again at the All-State meet, destroying the field in the 600 in 1:30.61, finishing more than five seconds ahead of the second-place finisher for her second consecutive state indoor title. She is the current U.S. leader in the event and has now notched the top 5 times in New England history, with a New England record of 1:29.70 earlier this month.
Locals stand out in 5OT
St. Anselm’s women’s hockey team had a memorable 2-1 victory in 5OT over Franklin Pierce Saturday, and two local players were the stars of the game. Defenseman Kat LeFebre of Methuen had an assist on the final goal and was named the No. 1 star of the game, and goalie Michaela Kane of Haverhill was named the No. 3 star.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.