No Small feat
Methuen’s Julia Small recently helped the Vermont Academy girls soccer team claim the NEPSAC Class D championship. Just a freshman, Small is walking into a program that has competed in each of the past five Class D title games and has won three of them.
19 straight
The past two decades of success for the Patriots has, of course, been well documented, but sometimes it’s still crazy seeing some of the stats on paper. After last week’s win in Philadelphia, the Pats have rattled off 19 straight winning seasons. The next closest is Seattle which, assuming it wins one more game this year, is at eight straight.
Nice start
Former Eagle-Tribune All-Star Katie Kirsch of Pelham is starting as a sophomore for the Trinity College women’s basketball team. The Central Catholic grad is averaging 6.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 56.3 percent for the Bantams (2-1).
Lineman of Year
Michigan-commit Zak Zinter of North Andover was recently named ISL Lineman of the Year for BB&N.
Smart Pratt
Emerson College sophomore Jeff Pratt of Atkinson was named a NEWMAC All-Academic athlete for the soccer team. In order to be selected, Pratt, a journalism major, needed to maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. The Derryfield School alum scored a goal in 2-0 win over MIT in his team’s last game this fall.
Freiermuth to Pats?
“Baby Gronk” to the Pats may be a possibility sooner rather than later. That, of course, was the nickname given to Penn State sophomore tight end Pat Freiermuth of Merrimac, who, since he spent five years in high school between Pentucket and Brooks, is draft eligible in 2020.
And a recent mock by Matt Lombardo of the New Jersey Advance Media had the Pats taking Freiermuth with their first-round pick (projected No. 31 overall) come April.
Incredible LAMBERT
The inspirational Noelle Lambert of Londonderry set a new U.S. record in the 100 meters at last week’s Para Athletic World Championships in Dubai with a time of 16.31. Lambert lost her leg in a moped accident a couple of years ago, but continued playing lacrosse for UMass Lowell before starting the Born to Run Foundation which helps amputees obtain prosthetics.
Upset special
The New Hampshire Division 2 football bracket was not too kind to the “favorites.” In Sunday’s final (2:30 p.m. at UNH) it’ll be No. 5 Hollis-Brookline playing No. 6 Plymouth.
