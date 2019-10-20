Methuen hires Glynn
Methuen High has hired Ranger alum Hilary Glynn as its new girls basketball coach, athletic director Matt Curran announced.
Glynn was a captain for Methuen’s 1999 Division 1 state champion team as a senior. She was twice named an Eagle-Tribune All-Star (1997, 1999). She still holds the Framinham State record for 3-pointers in a career (183) and in a game (7) and is eighth in career points (1,130).
Glynn spent the last two seasons as Georgetown’s girls basketball head coach. She was hired as Northern Essex Community College women’s basketball coach in July.
Hitting 1,000
Greater Lawrence QB Shamil Diaz became the first player in The Eagle-Tribune area to top 1,000 rushing yards this fall on Friday. He has now rushed for 1,048 yards on just 120 carries (8.7 yards per rush), after his 109 yards against Nashoba Tech.
On Saturday, Central Catholic’s Ayden Pereira became the first area athlete to top 1,000 passing yards this fall. He sits at 1,091 yards after throwing for 193 yards in a win over Lowell.
Andover running back Josh “Bibi” Ramos (906 rushing yards) and Lawrence QB Jacob Tamayo (961 passing yards) are both closing in on those marks.
Lawrence’s Manny Lara leads the area with 533 receiving yards.
Pentucket’s hot start
This fall marked the fourth time in the last 20 years Pentucket started a season with five straight wins. Two of those have led to deep postseason runs.
The Sachems went 5-0 in 2013, on the way to the Division 4 North title game, and in 2001, on the path to the Division 4 Super Bowl in the old postseason format.
Those two teams were led by current Pentucket assistant coaches and former Eagle-Tribune All-Star linebackers — Matt Lovett (PHS class of 2002) and Josh Wesolowski (PHS 2015).
The Sachems now stand at 5-1 after its loss to perennial rival Masconomet on Friday.
From Prep to XFL
Former St. John’s Prep star Johnny Thomas was selected by the DC Defenders in Day 1 of the XFL Draft last Thursday. Thomas was one of 240 players selected.
After his prolific career at the Prep was cut short by a torn ACL as a senior in 2013, Thomas spent the last five seasons as a reserve running back and linebacker at Penn State.
...
