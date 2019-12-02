Record Day
Connor Bryant’s stunning 40 carries for 209 yards in Methuen’s Thanksgiving Day win over Dracut were by far the most rushing attempts for a Ranger in more than a decade.
Since the start of the 2008 season, the next most carries in a single game for Methuen were Ryan Savastano’s 32 attempts for 242 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Chelmsford in 2010.
Former Eagle-Tribune offensive MVP Cal Carroll was next, with 31 carries against Lowell in 2010 and 30 rushes against Dracut in 2009. Both resulted in 121 yards and two TDs. Mike Bartlett carried 29 times for 152 yards in a win over Lowell in 2008.
Bryant’s previous high was 28 carries for 137 yards and three touchdowns in a playoff loss to Acton-Boxboro in 2018.
DeOssie on IR
Longtime New York Giants long snapper Zak DeOssie of North Andover was placed on injured reserve prior to Sunday’s game, marking the end of his 2019 season.
DeOssie, who is dealing with knee and wrist injuries, ranks fifth in Giants history with 199 games played. He and Eli Manning (234 games played) are the only players remaining from the team’s 2011 Super Bowl champion squad. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2008 and 2010.
No NFL for Fry
Merrimac’s Pat Freiermuth has announced that he will not enter the 2020 NFL Draft, and will instead return to Penn State next fall. It had recently been noted that Freiermuth — who played five years of high school football between Pentucket and Brooks — would be eligible for the draft.
“After discussing this opportunity with my family, coaches and other loved ones, I have decided to return to Penn State for my junior year,” he wrote as part of a statement on his Twitter page (@pat_fry5).
The 6-foot-5, 256-pound Freiermuth has 41 catches for 468 yards and seven touchdowns this fall for the Nittany Lions.
Sachem switch
Peter Cleary’s 1,715 passing yards this fall were the most for a Pentucket QB since The Eagle-Tribune began keeping records in 1995. However, the modern school record he broke was not Tommy Beaton’s 906 yards in 2004.
Beaton’s previous record had already been topped — by his cousin Gus Flaherty, who threw for 1,161 yards in 2017.
Relive the action
In case you missed it, a video highlight reel from Andover’s Thanksgiving Day victory over North Andover is available at Eagletribune.com. The video features Josh “Bibi” Ramos’ three touchdown runs, Scott Brown’s two scores and Lincoln Beal’s TD run.
Girls XC correction
Due to an editing error, there was a mistake in the Windham girls cross country honorable mentions listed Sunday for the Eagle-Tribune All-Area team. The correct names should have been Abigail Hughes, a junior, and Grace Harootian, a senior.
