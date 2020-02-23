Conway all-time leader
Methuen’s Amanda Conway set the Norwich University womens hockey record for career points with a goal and three assists against Salem State on Saturday.
Conway finished the night with 179 career points (110 goals, 69 assists), surpassing the previous school record of 175, owned by Julie Fortier (class of 2012).
Conway set the record on Saturday with an assist on a goal by fellow former Methuen/Tewksbury star Julia Masotta.
Rivalry overload
Count Andover High boys basketball coach Dave Fazio as one of the many unhappy with league rivals being matched up in the first round of the Division 1 North tournament.
Fazio’s Golden Warriors will visit Lawrence on Tuesday (7 p.m.), while fellow MVC foes Central Catholic and Haverhill will face off Monday. The winner of the latter game will take on Lowell.
“This is supposed to be the state tournament, but we end up playing the same teams we’ve played all year,” said Fazio, whose Warriors are 1-1 against Lawrence this year. “This is a perfect example of why we need the state-wide tournament that’s been proposed.”
Crowe nears record
Methuen senior Mitchell Crowe has hit an area-leading 68 3-pointers this winter. That’s the most for a Ranger since Edwin Gonzalez made 73 3-pointers in 2009.
Crowe could very well match or surpassing Gonzalez’s mark when the Rangers travel to Everett on Monday. He has hit five or more 3’s in four games this winter.
The only other Ranger to reach 60 3’s in a season in the last 15 years is Keegan Lannon (62) in 2016.
Reilly honored
Andover field hockey standout Emma Reilly was named one of the top 100 “Players to Watch” in the United States for the class of 2023 by Maxfieldhockey.com. Reilly, a midfielder, helped lead the Golden Warriors to the Division 1 state semifinals last fall.
Willis sets record
Rebecca Willis of West Newbury help the Bates College 4x400 relay team set a school record in 3:51.94 at the Boston University Valentine Invitational. It shattered the old school record (3:53.05) set in 2017.
Willis’ father is named David Willis, but we are not related.
Knights Hall of Fame
The Johnson-North Andover High School Athletic Hall of Fame will hold its next induction ceremony and banquet on April 18 at DiBurro’s Function Facility in Bradford.
The 24th induction will honor former basketball coach Mike McVeigh, the 1984-85 ice hockey team, Vincent Valentino, Donald Marinelli, Leonard Annaloro, James Connolly, Christine (Gillespie) Ostrosky, Donna (Lagana) Silva and Harry MacPherson (posthumously).
Tickets will be available from March 16-April 6 at the North Andover High athletic office.
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
