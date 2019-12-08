Conway sets record
Methuen’s Amanda Conway tallied her 94th career college goal over the weekend, breaking the all-time Norwich University record. Conway now sits ninth in NCAA Division 3 history, 26 goals off the all-time record.
The 2016 Methuen High grad, who has 10 goals in 11 games this season, is also third in Norwich history in career points (94-54—148).
Future Stunt Man
Former Methuen High football/track star Saul Cespedes (MHS 2018) is heading out to Hollywood with the dream of becoming a professional stunt man, according to the Rangers’ athletic Twitter page (@Methuensports).
Cespedes is no stranger to flying-high acrobatics. He was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star high jumper (PR of 6-4) and an accomplished gymnast. A running back/defensive back in football, he ran for 826 yards and scored 14 touchdowns as a senior.
His dad, Saul Cespedes Sr., was also an Eagle-Tribune track All-Star, for Lawrence High.
Merrimack Bound
Eagle-Tribune track All-Star and field hockey standout Carla Bouchrouche of Central Catholic will continue her track career at Merrimack College, according to the Raiders’ field hockey Twitter page (@CCRaider_FH).
Last spring, Bouchrouche ran the area’s fastest time in the 400 hurdles (1:05.23) and had the area’s second best pentathlon score (2,576 points), both good for runner-up at the EMass. Division 2 meet.
As a midfielder, she helped the Central field hockey team finish 12-4-4 this fall.
Breakthrough goal
Saint Michaels College freshman Callie Wiley of Andover scored her first collegiate goal in a win over Colby over the weekend.
As a senior for Andover High last winter, Wiley scored a team-high 21 goals, leading the Golden Warriors to the Division 1 semifinals for the first time in program history and earning Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors.
Pitari’s big day
Methuen’s Justin Pitari scored two goals and added an assist last week in another big day for the Dryden (Ontario) Ice Dogs of the Superior International Junior Hockey League.
Pitari has 15 goals and nine assists in just 23 games for the Ice Dogs this winter. As a senior for Methuen High in 2018, he tallied 13 goals and 20 assists and was named All-MVC/DCL Division 2.
Imrie ranked
Former Andover High star Andrew Imrie and partner Gabriel Castillo-Sanchez finished the fall as the No. 6 doubles team nationally in the Oracle Intercollegiate Tennis Association NCAA Division 3 rankings. They recently went 2-1 in the national ITA Cup.
