Ranger ready to roll
After red-shirting last year, Ally Drouin looks poised to play a big role on defense for the Barry University women’s soccer team this fall. The private Division 2 school in Miami Falls starts its season today (Monday) against ASA College Miami.
Community heroes
A big congrats to Londonderry’s Noelle Lambert, who recently received one of the Myra Kraft Community MVP awards from the New England Patriots Foundation. Lambert, a recent UMass Lowell women’s lacrosse graduate who gained notoriety for playing on a prosthetic leg after losing a leg in a moped accident, was awarded $10,000 for her Born to Run Foundation she started to help donate costly prosthetics to youths.
Haverhill’s Noelle Gregoire was also one of the 26 people who were awarded $10,000 for her foundation, Laps 4 Back.
Familiar foes
The Windham and Kingswood golf teams better get used to seeing each other this upcoming fall. They’ll be playing against each other in five of 10 regular-season quad-meets.
A regular guy
I’m a sucker for a good sports-food quote, and recently-named Oklahoma starting quarterback Jalen Hurts dropped a gem last week: “You gotta try to be the coffee bean... You’ve got the carrot, the egg — you put the egg in boiling water and it hardens up. The carrot softens up. The coffee bean spreads, gets stronger — it impacts the people around you. Try and be that coffee bean.”
Strength in numbers
There are some great reports coming out of Methuen boys soccer training camp this summer. A tweet by assistant coach Jose Catano said the Rangers had 73 athletes come out for tryouts, which is up from just 44 a year ago. Rising senior midfielder Rudy Campos, a tri-captain last year, should be a key leader for the Rangers this fall.
Barrett throws gas
Brooks baseball got a great sign for next season last week. Rising senior Seamus Barrett — an area leader last spring with 49 strikeouts in 43.2 innings pitched — was clocked at hitting 90 miles per hour with his fastball at the Lynn Invitational at Fraser Field.
The K Lane
Former Phillips and Boston College pitcher Thomas Lane of Georgetown has four saves pitching for the Reds in the Arizona League. The hard-throwing righty also has 26 strikeouts in 16.0 innings pitched.
