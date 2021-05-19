PROUD TAR HEEL
Former Methuen High and UVM swim star Kelly Lennon just graduated from North Carolina with a master’s in sports administration. When she’s a bigtime AD, I’d better get free tickets!
BASEBALL FAMILY
New N.Y. Mets hitting coach Hugh Quattlebaum grew up on the Phillips Andover campus as the son of two faculty members. The Phillips great was 1996 Eagle-Tribune Athlete of the Year. His brother, Gus, is an executive with the Red Sox.
THANKS, ALMA
Loyal reader Alma Long of North Andover informs me Lowell’s fine football coach Rob Pike and ex-UMaine hockey star Ben Murphy are related. Their great grandmothers were sisters.
PRESIDENT WORONKA
Central grad Courtney Woronka from Windham was class president at Bentley and just gave the commencement speech. She also graduated a semester early, is in Bentley’s MBA program, and played varsity softball and field hockey!
RUNNING AGAIN
Dr. Ben Pare, a physician at the Maine Medical Center, vowed he’d never run again after starring for Methuen High (MHS ‘10) and UMass Lowell. But he got the itch and is training for the Grandma’s Marathon in Minnesota.
HERRLING TO ENDICOTT
Division 3 state MVP Jake Herrling will be playing his college football at Endicott. In eight games in the fall, he scored 11 TDs and rushed for 632 yards (9.7 average) for state champion Pelham.
ZORRILLA TO PLYMOUTH
Gabriel Zorrilla, a 6-3 swingman, is headed to Plymouth State. He was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a junior, but Lawrence was the only MVC team not to play this winter. LHS coach Moose Moore said he was as good as anyone in the MVC.
FAB FROSH
Freshman setter Kacie Blanchet of Salem starred for Keene State volleyball, which went 4-1 in the abbreviated Fall 2 season. She led KSU in assists (153 in 18 games), aces (11) and digs (56).
AMAZING DUBZINSKIS
Bill Ballou of the Worcester Telegram did a nice piece on the Coaching Dubzinskis from Leominster and several other schools including John with North Andover football. He calculated the family record was 803-460-18.
