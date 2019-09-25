Mike Yaz’s other grandfather
Lost in the shuffle, at least publicly, during last week’s incredible Carl and Mike Yastrzemski experiences at Fenway Park, was the younger Yaz’s relationship with his other grandfather, Charlie Wesson, of Andover, who passed away 10 years ago.
Charlie was a well-known public official in Andover, but he was also like a father to Mike, his grandson.
“They were very close,” said Mike’s mom, Anne Marie (Wesson) Yastrzemski. “My dad loved Mike so much. They were together a lot. He would’ve been in his glory following his career.”
Charlie passed away only a week into Mike’s freshman year at St. John’s Prep in Danvers.
“When Mike’s dad passed it was tough,” said Anne Marie, who has five sisters. “He loved baseball too, especially watching Mike play. He didn’t miss a game.”
Dave loves Yaz too
Long-time Boston Marathon and Feaster Five race director Dave McGillivray was getting into the Carl-Mike Yastrzemski celebration at Fenway Park last week.
“It was so cool to see Carl and then his grandson, Mike, playing at Fenway Park,” said McGillivray. “Carl greeted me 41 years ago in the Red Sox club house when I finished my cross country run for the Jimmy Fund.
“My brother Alan and I followed Carl throughout his entire career,” added McGillivray, whose brother passed away two months ago. “Alan could recite every one of Carl’s stats. I became good friends with his family and even visited them when they lived in Lynnfield, and again in Boca Raton.”
Carl’s dad, Carl Sr., lived in the same apartment complex, Royal Estates in North Andover, and became good friends.
How about this for a coincidence: Yaz and McGillivray have the same birthday, Aug. 22.
“It’s pretty cool,” said McGillivray.
Enes Kanter camp
Newest Celtic Enes Kanter is hosting his last free camp at UMass Boston’s Catherine Forbes Clark Athletic Recreation Center in South Boston on Saturday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kanter has hosted nearly 30 camps nationwide for boys and girls ages 8 to 18.
The camp includes drills, competitions, Q&A and pictures.
Merrimack 2-0-1 vs. Boston
If not for a header in the finals seconds by Harvard University, Merrimack College men’s soccer would be perfect, at 3-0, versus three of Boston’s biggest schools -- Northeastern, Boston University and Harvard.
Merrimack is 2-3-1 overall, with close losses to URI (2-1) and UMass Lowell (1-0) and a 3-0 loss to Vermont.
Merrimack gets its chance at the “other” big Boston school, Boston College, next Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Eagles field in Newton.
Before that, on Friday, Merrimack plays its first Northeast Conference game as a Div. 1 program against Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn.
Happy birthday, Michael
We would be remiss if we didn’t wish a Happy Birthday, albeit belated, to Central Catholic student Michael Lane, who turned 16 on Sept. 22.
His dad, Mike Sr., and uncles were noted athletes at Central Catholic. Mike Sr., an Andover native, was a close friend with Texans coach Bill O’Brien while growing up playing on football, basketball and baseball teams together.
