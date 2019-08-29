Sports in a Minute: More memories of Russ

More Conway condolences
Many stories about Russ Conway's impact on readers and fans rolled in this past week. Here was a nice one from Therese Borges Belanger, of Whitfield, N.H., on Conway, who passed away last week.
"Russ Conway had a huge impact on my life. Back in the early 70's as a 14-year-old girl, I desperately wanted to be a sportswriter. I loved the Bruins and Star Speedway, where I met him. Russ let me hang out as I had no money to get in. Thanks to Russ, odd jobs popped up for me to work, inside stand at the pit gate, the sky-box, counting money, giving trophy's at finish lines.
"He even got me writing assignments with a magazine for NESMRA. Because I loved the Bruins I was always allowed in the infield when the Bruins came to Star Speedway. Russ made sure of that. I ended up enlisting in the service and never became the sportswriter. But I never forgot how nice he was to me."
Orr having hip replaced
Bobby Orr was around the Merrimack Valley a few days earlier this week celebrating the life of former Eagle-Tribune sports editor Russ Conway.
The pair were best of friends for nearly five decades. Orr had some trouble getting around with a cane.
He set to have that limp repaired today in a Boston hospital, as his hip replacement surgery took place.
Best wishes to the all-time hockey great.
Vets golf for free
Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill has stepped up for a second year, hosting military veterans at the course over the month of September for clinics, lunch and, at the end, a round of golf.
The popular event has limited openings with 14 signing up already.
It begins on Tues., Sept. 3 at 10:30 a.m., and includes instruction on the practice range and practice green and lunch. It continues the next three Tuesdays.
Renaissance hats will be handed to all of those who attend the clinics.
The tee times will occur on Sept. 24th.
For more information contact Mark Comeiro at 978-623-8381 or send email to mark.comeiro@andoverma.us.
Merrimack opener moved to 3 p.m.
Merrimack College has announced that Saturday's inaugural Division I football game between the Warriors and Virginia University of Lynchburg will now kickoff at 3 p.m. at Duane Stadium.
Due to the heightened risk during evening and nighttime hours of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), a mosquito-borne virus in the area, the College is rescheduling outdoor activities accordingly in an effort to minimize the possibility of exposure for our fans and participants.
Perry opener on Sept. 21
We're going to have to wait a few weeks to see former Andover High star E.J. Perry, as the college football season in the Ivy League opens a little later than the rest of the country.
Perry is expected to be the starter, after transferring from Boston College, in Brown's first game with Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I.
With the spread offense, which is a mainstay of Brown head coach James Perry, E.J.'s uncle, expect Perry to get off to a great start.
