Murphys come through again
The Gazette Santa Fund Hole in One Contest was last week at the Garrison Golf Center, and the Murphy family again came through with flying colors.
The annual event, which they have hosted for 49 years, wasn’t as big as usual because of the rain and threat of rain all week.
But they had a big day on Saturday, giving up the facility on a typically busy day.
For those that would like to donate in the Murphy’s name, to match last year’s donations, send it to Gazette Santa Fund, Hole in One Contest, c/o Gina Dellicolli, 100 Turnpike Street, North Andover.
Road race in North Andover
The popular 9th annual Knights on the Run 5K and Knights in Training Kids Run is this Saturday, Oct. 19. Walk-in registration opens at 8 a.m. at North Andover High. The kids run begins at 9 a.m., and the 5K at 9:30 a.m.
There are over 40 raffle giveaways for participants.
Visit www.knightsrun5k.com for more information.
Happy Anniversary Dan and Steph
Lawrence natives Danny Bryant and wife Stephanie (Swencki) Bryant celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary this weekend at the Top of the Hub restaurant in Boston.
The duo raised their two sons, Nathan (Delaware) and Reid (Roger Williams U), in Andover before moving to Amesbury.
Both are noted for their unwavering support of the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence.
Happy anniversary!
Oppenheim off two weeks
Rob Oppenheim deserved a little time off after getting his PGA Tour card last month.
He did not follow the tour for two weeks in Asia -- South Korea and Japan -- and instead will spend two needed weeks with his wife and two children in Orlando.
Oppenheim has had a nice little run over his first five tournaments, making the cut three times while earning $97,364, including $21,825 this past weekend in Houston, keyed by a 3-under par finish on Sunday.
He will join the tour in two weeks in the Bermuda Championship.
Turkey equals green fees
The 21st Annual Turkey Day event is back at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands Golf Course in Salem, N.H.
The event, scheduled for Sat., Nov. 4, allows golfers who bring a frozen turkey, 12 pounds or more, (or $20 gift card from a local supermarket) to play for free.
All donations collected are given to the local food pantry located at the Pleasant Street Church.
To schedule tee times (must be a week ahead) call 603-894-4653, ext. 13.
Don’t put clubs away
OK, one more golf nugget.
The Lancer Open Golf Tournament to benefit the Lawrence High baseball and boys basketball teams will be played on Sat., Oct. 26 at Merrimack Golf Club with 1 p.m. shotgun start. Registration starts at noon. The entry fee is $125, which also includes dinner and prizes at the Claddagh following the tournament. Anyone looking to sponsor a hole or register a foursome can email Dan Blouin at dblouin08@gmail.com.
Fitzie honored at stonehill
Former Eagle-Tribune all-star Robert Fitzgerald is making an impact on the Stonehill College football team in this his senior season.
Fitzgerald, an honors student every semester, was named Special Teams Player of The Game in Stonehill’s thrashing of Franklin Pierce, 52-0, on Saturday.
He was in on multiple tackles on kickoffs and punts and did a nice job blocking on punt and kickoff returns. Stonehill is now 4-1 and plays Bentley this Saturday.
