Point to Costantino
Former Timberlane soccer stars Jon Breed and Connor Ross of Endicott squared off against former Brooks star Nathan Costantino of North Andover and Salve Regina during Saturday’s Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) championship game. Costantino, a freshman defender, had the last laugh, as Salve took home the title with a 3-2 win in double overtime.
Hernon honored
Former Central Catholic soccer star Brooke Hernon of Methuen was named Second-Team All-MAAC for Fairfield. The sophomore midfielder started all 20 games for the Stags (11-6-3), and finished top-10 in the league with 14 points (4 goals).
The Heisman package
The Baltimore Ravens have run a diverse offensive system this year, and none more exotic than last week against the Bengals. The Ravens lined up with QBs Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III in the backfield alongside back Mark Ingram. The formation is called the “Heisman package,” as all three players won college football’s greatest individual honor — Ingram at Alabama (2009), Griffin at Baylor (2011) and Jackson at Louisville (2016).
Smart Thompson
Former Central Catholic field hockey star Casey Thompson of Windham was recently named to the Academic All-Patriot League for Boston University. The sophomore started for the Terriers this year (1 goal, 1 assist), and currently owns a 3.81 cumulative GPA in the Questrom School of Business.
To be eligible, a student-athlete must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA and be a starter in their sport. Thompson was one of only two sophomores to be named Academic All-PL.
Blowout city
In case you didn’t hear about it, the Utah men’s basketball team set the Division 1 record for margin of victory after absolutely thrashing Mississippi Valley State, 143-49, on Friday. The 94-point blowout beat the old mark of 91.
Bennett bucket
Kent State freshman Kalin Bennett of Little Rock, Arkansas became the first player with autism to score in a Division 1 basketball game when he floated a pretty little tear drop over a defender during last Wednesday’s win over Hiram.
Record-setting Lancers
No, we’re not talking about the Londonderry football team for once this fall. Rather, the girls soccer team. Yes, the Lancers did suffer heartbreak for the second straight year in the championship game, falling to Exeter, 2-0, on Sunday, but what a two-year run it’s been.
The Lancers have gone 33-4-1 over the last two years, and broke the program record in goals scored in a season last year with 82 before topping that with 86 this fall.
Email: kgaudette@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.