Pat Hanlon has been hired by Northern Essex as its new women’s basketball coach, as the Knights hope to bring back the program next year. Hanlon lives in Hampstead, N.H. and played collegiately at Mass Maritime, where he was a four-year starter, three-year captain and was the first 1,000-point scorer there.
Hayden Robinson, an 8th grader at Hampstead Middle school, hit his 200th win the Sunday before last, wrestling in Maine’s Spartan Classic. Hayden went 6-0 to put his total wins at 206. Hayden, who started wrestling in the third grade, wrestles at 215 pounds and is the younger brother of Pinkerton’s Dominic Robinson.
Most runners have probably already noticed, but the running site coolrunning.com has ceased to exist after 25 years. The site was convenient for scheduling races and finding results among other things, and will be missed.
The second semester hasn’t been much better for the Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball team. The Knights entered the weekend with a 4-17 record and were officially eliminated recently in a loss to UConn at Avery Point. Scottie Austin continues to lead the team in scoring with a 17.9 average, but no other player is in double figures.
In case you missed it, Tewksbury’s Makayla Paige set a state and New England record in the 600 last Friday at the Division 3 state meet. She was clocked in 1:29.70, and was nearly nine seconds in front of the runner-up finisher. The time was also the fastest in the country this year.
Without much fanfare, former Central Catholic standout Kaylee Thomas is enjoying a fine freshman season as a reserve for the Merrimack College women’s basketball team. She is averaging nearly 16 minutes and six points per game and is one of the team’s best free throw shooters, connecting at an 82 percent clip.
Ageless pitcher Bartolo Colon, who will turn 47 in May, recently signed with the Monclova Acereros, the defending champions of the Triple A level Mexican Baseball League. Colon last pitched in the majors in 2018 with Texas.
Nothing against Kevin Garnett, who did lead the Boston Celtics to a championship, but does he really deserve to have his number (5) retired as the team announced last week? He played seven seasons with the Celts and had one year where he averaged 18.8 points and 9.2 rebounds, but his other years were not close. At some point, the team needs to stop eliminating numbers.
If anyone should retire Garnett’s number, it should be the Timberwolves. He played there for 13 years, averaged 20 points a game with a high of 24.2 and averaged more than 10 rebounds per game for six straight years.
