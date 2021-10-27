Tringale to Dayton
Northern Essex Community College baseball, one of top junior college programs in the country, did it again. It is sending another of its student-athletes to a Division 1 school.
Todd Tringale, a star pitcher for the Knights, has accepted an offer from Dayton University.NECC baseball has been a perennial participant in the Jr. College World Series and has sent a player to a Division 1 school in each of the last several years.
The Saugus native was named national pitcher of the week in April of 2020. The 6-foot-2 fireballer is expected to be contributor immediately.
Garrison’s raises record $11,120
The Murphy family of Haverhill has done it again. They’ve pushed the envelope when it comes to helping others.
The owners of Garrison Golf Center, an executive par-3 course, driving range and putting green for the last 51 years has raised over $250,000 in its annual Eagle-Tribune Hole in One Contest over four days.
This year they broke another record, hauling in a record $11,120, which included $2,004 from friends of Deb Randolph, which used this event to raise money for her family.
“We are so thankful to the people who donated and tried the contest,” said Mary Murphy, who hosted the event with her husband and long-time golf pro Teddy Murphy. "It is great for us to see so many people want to give and participate. We are thrilled with the results.”
Dallion's time has come
Penn State first-year head coach Micah Shrewsberry went out of his way to name a few sophomores he’s expecting to play a big role this season and Bradford native Dallion Johnson tops the list.
Johnson is a former Mr. Basketball of Massachusetts who played his high school career at Phillips Andover,
“(A few) young guys like Dallion didn't get as much of an opportunity last year, but they were around here,” Shrewsberry said. “The competition level and how far they go has been ingrained in them. Caps off to what they've done before here. That's something that you can build off of.”
Johnson was one of the great high school 3-point shooters in Massachusetts. We will be watching.
Caron a proud papa
Red Sox studio host Tom Caron has some free time now that the Sox are out of the postseason to follow his son Robbie playing soccer at Hobart University in Geneva, N.Y.
He picked a great time to watch his son, as Robbie tallied two assists, his first of the season, in Hobart’s 5-2 win over Utica College.
Robbie, a junior, was a star at St. John’s Shrewsbury, where he led them in scoring as he did in prep school, at Bridgton Academy. The Caron family resides in Framingham.
Congrats to the Carons.
