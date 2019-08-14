Nelson considers Europe, G-League
Former Central Catholic and Fairfield University star Tyler Nelson is still weighing his options for the 2019-20 pro basketball season.
Nelson played for the Greensboro Swarm of the G-League last year, the NBA's top "minor league" and was impressive averaging 40 percent on 3-pointers, among the top 10 in the league.
He averaged 8.6 points per game over 36 games.
He could return to Greensboro, which is affiliated with the Charlotte Hornets. He expects to make a decision by the end of the month.
Welcome to D1
Merrimack College women's soccer team got to see the new Northeast Conference (NEC) poll, which was released on Monday. And, at least from its perspective, it wasn't pretty.
The former Div. 2 power, which joins Div. 1 with all of its sports programs, were ranked 11th out of 11 teams for this fall.
Head coach Gabe Mejail enters his 36th season on the Merrimack sidelines in 2019. He owns 488 career victories in his esteemed 35 seasons, including 458 wins as the Warriors' boss. Mejail's squad boasts an impressive crop of returners including junior Izzy McDonnell, who led the team one year ago in goals (7) and points (18). In net, the goalkeeping tandem of senior Erin Fulton and junior Megan Langlois return after splitting time in 2018.
Merrimack opens on Sun., Aug. 25 against Hartford at noon. The Warriors' league schedule begins on Mon., Sept. 9, at Bryant (7 p.m.) while the program's first-ever NEC game at Martone-Mejail Field will be on Thurs., Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. against Sacred Heart.
Saluting coach Bartlett
One of the nice stories with the Lawrence Legion squad that made it to the Northeast Regional final against Shrewsbury Legion, was assistant coach Kevin Bartlett.
Coach Bartlett was the manager for nearly a half-decade, putting his heart, soul and finances into the program before retiring. The program fell apart before Julio Ramos took it over, bringing it back after being disbanded for a year.
Bartlett decided to come back and he was a lively as he was as a Legion player, back in the 1970s. He ended up being a close confidant of Ramos.
Twist to McGillvray's B-Day run
Because of some health issues -- open heart surgery! -- North Andover's Dave McGillivray made some changes to his annual birthday run, which entailed him running his age, in miles, in mid-August.
Well, his doctor overruled his desire and McGillivray made a few changes on his 65th birthday run.
"I decided that I would do a 'duathlon' and run a marathon distance (26.2-miles) and then bike the remainder (39-miles), so that's what I did," said McGillivray. "I actually felt pretty good the entire day but I’ve only biked three times this year so that was a little ugly."
His good friends Ron Kramer and Josh Nemzer did many of the miles with him.
"I feel a little disappointed I couldn’t run the entire 65 miles, as I've done since turning 12," he said. "On the other hand, putting it all in perspective, I just have to feel fortunate I was able to do this."
Maccario misses by stroke
Congrats to Haverhill's Nick Maccario, who missed out qualifying for a playoff for top 64 spots in the 2019 U.S. Amateur match play at Pinehurst (N.C.) Golf Club.
Maccario shot rounds of 73 and 73, finishing 6-over over the two Pinehurst courses (2 and 4), missing the playoff by one stroke.
Brett Krekorian, of Andover, shot rounds of 84 and 80.
