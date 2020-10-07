New Methuen coach
Marissa Nunes, who ran cross country and track at Algonquin High, has taken over as the girls cross country coach at Methuen. She was an assistant last year for Catie Keenan, who returned to her hometown of York, Maine to teach, and was also an assistant for the Unified Track team at Wellesley High in 2018. Nunes is an avid distance runner who was planning to run the Chicago Marathon this year prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hot Andover golfer
Andover High’s No. 2 or 3 golfer (for most matches), senior Evan Giggey, is coming off a successful summer of golf. He made the quarterfinals of the Mass. Junior Amateur in Harwich, shooting an impressive 2-under in the qualifier and then winning his match 1-up in the round of 16. He has continued his strong play this fall for the Warriors, including leading the team as the medalist with a round of 36 on Monday.
NECC Esports
The Northern Essex Community College Esports team got off to a hot start in Overwatch competition. The Knights took down Gogebic Community College in the opener, led by Kirmy Ramos of Lawrence, and then followed with a 3-0 shutout of Lakeland University, led by Jason McDonald of Georgetown.
Wrong way!
Normally before every cross country meet both teams will walk the course so everyone knows where they’re supposed to run. Due to the pandemic, that ritual isn’t happening this year, and last Thursday’s Triton vs. Ipswich girls cross country meet wound up going haywire after both teams ran the wrong way, shaving nearly a mile off the course.
Since both teams essentially ran the same race, even if it was the wrong one, the coaches agreed to go with the results as run.
Lovett gets honored
Timberlane High, which snapped a 14-game losing streak in rousing fashion last Friday, has dedicated its season to 92-year-old Jake Lovett, who is one of the founders of the Timberlane Tornadoes, the successful feeder program for the high school. Lovett, who was also active in youth basketball, won the Moynihan Lifetime Community Commitment Award in 2013. His son, Jerry, is the current president of the Tornadoes and has been coaching the top team for many years.
Fuller to Holy Cross
Governor’s Academy football star Jordan Fuller has committed to play Division 1 college football at Holy Cross, he and the school both announced on Twitter this week. Fuller, who previously was a standout at Winnacunnet, was the Greater Newburyport area’s leading rusher last fall, tallying 1,371 yards rushing and 13 total touchdowns.
Fuller will be following in the footsteps of his father Jerome, who owns one of the greatest single-seasons in program history. The elder Fuller was a Division 1-AA All-American as a senior in 1991, setting single-season program records in rushing yards (1,465), carries (266), and most 100-yard rushing games (nine) while leading the Crusaders to a perfect 11-0 season.
