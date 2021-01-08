Andover gym coaches
With Tracy West on maternity leave, the Andover gymnastics team shouldn’t miss a beat, with Jimmy Tomacchio and his wife Rachel taking over the coaching duties. Jimmy has been an assistant at Andover for five years and coaches at Interstate Gymnastics while Rachel also coaches at Interstate and as Rachel Mattison was a former Andover star who still holds the All-Around school record.
Title for U.S. Jr. team
In case you missed it, the U.S. mens National Junior Team defeated Canada last week, 2-0, in the gold-medal game of the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship. It was the fifth gold medal for the United States in the tournament and the fifth time in the last six years that Team USA has medaled in the event.
New Astros coach
Speaking of gymnastics, Stephen Needham takes over for Chelsie Burland at Pinkerton. He’ll be assisted by Lindsay Moran, who won eight state titles as head coach from 1996-2004 and has been an assistant the last few years. Needham has a wealth of experience in the sport and is the current owner/head coach of Palaestra Gymnastics Academy in Derry. He was a former head coach of Yellow Jackets Gymnastics in Middleton, was head coach for boys gymnastics in Salem and acrobatics program director for Nancy Chippendales School of Dance in North Andover.
Ski season starts
Assuming there is enough snow, the high school ski season will begin next Thursday at the Bradford Ski Area. Meets will be held on Thursdays and Fridays for four weeks and will conclude with the Interscholastics. The North Andover girls should again be a powerhouse, led by Jane Freund, who was second in the league standings last year.
Pentucket fan cutouts
Pentucket basketball usually boasts one of the most intimate, packed crowds in the Cape Ann League. Without fans in the stands, Pentucket is aiming to give fans a chance to be represented in the stands via cardboard cutout.
As part of a fundraiser for the Pentucket girls and boys basketball teams, fans can have a cardboard cutout of themselves printed and placed in the stands for $30, and for $40 fans will get front row seats.
Warriors in action
The Hockey East schedule has been a changing affair on a weekly basis this year but Merrimack is scheduled to be back in action at home Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. against UMass Lowell and then at UMass Lowell Saturday at 6 p.m. The Warriors have played just four games thus far and are 1-3.
162 for Dodson
Thanks partly to the onset of virtual races, 75-year-old Dan Dodson of Newton, N.H., finished the road race season having completed 165 road races. That’s the second most he has ever run in one calendar year, missing his record by just one race. Dodson strives to run 100 races every year and has accomplished that impressive feat 16 times.
Contact Dave Dyer at ddyer@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.