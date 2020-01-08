Niang contract guaranteed
Methuen native Georges Niang got some good news recently when the Utah Jazz decided to guarantee the last year and a half of his contract, which is $1.68 million this season and $1.78 million next season.
To be honest, it’s a steal for Niang, who starred at Iowa State.
He’s averaging 5.1 points per game this season, and will be returning home to play the Celtics on Friday, March 6.
Birthday boy returns
Andover’s Rob Oppenheim starts his 2020 PGA Tour battle in Hawaii today at the Sony Open.
Oppenheim, who turns 40 on Sunday, has earned about $138,000 in the fall part of the 2019-20 schedule. He will need nearly $1 million in earnings to earn his card for next year.
Oppeheim has qualified for the next five tournaments. The next four weeks he will be in the American Express Open (La Quinta, CA), Farmers Insurance Open (San Diego, CA), Waste Management Phoenix Open (Scottsdale, AZ) and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Pebble Beach, CA).
Oppenheim will be teeing off at 6:40 p.m. (EST) tonight, which is 1:40 p.m. local time, and at 2 p.m. (EST) on Friday.
‘Siff’ back in action
Tyler Sifferlen is working his way back into the UMass Boston hockey lineup after a serious injury to his hip where ligaments and tendons ripped off the bone.
The North Andover native returned to lineup last Friday, getting an assist in 9-2 win over Albertus Magnus. He took the next night off, which UMass lost, 6-2 against Wesleyan University.
Sifferlen, a senior, is expected back this weekend hopefully for both games in upstate N.Y. versus Skidmore College and Hobart College.
Another ‘Siff’ on fire
Speaking of the Sifferlens from North Andover, Clark University sophomore Emily Sifferlen is off to a big start this winter.
She’s averaging 16.2 points per game, and is just off a great outing: 27 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals in a loss to Bridgewater State University.
Hanscom’s 4-point play
In our game story from Sunday’s Central Catholic-Andover girls basketball game, we noted that one of the highlights of the game was a 4-point play for Andover. We just had it for the wrong girl.
It was Andover’s Amelia Hanscom who drained the fadeaway 3-point shot at the end of the quarter while being fouled, and she made the free throw.
Tony C documentary
Tony Conigliaro homered in his first at bat at Fenway Park at age 19 in 1964, less than 11 months after he played high school baseball at St. Mary’s in Lynn.
That story and so many more will be highlighted in “Tony Conigliaro -- The Documentary.”
It premieres on Friday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. at the Lynn Auditorium.
There will be on stage appearances by Rico Petrocelli, Jim Lonborg, Luis Tiant and Billy Conigliaro.
General admission is $25 and $40 for the VIP meet and greet at 6 p.m.
