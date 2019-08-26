Night Owls’ pitching
Much has been made, and rightfully so of the strong hitting of the NSBL-champion Kingston Night Owls, led by Salem’s Joe Morin, Andrew Thibault and Haverhill’s Nick Comei, but their pitching was equally impressive.
Sean Callahan led the staff with a combined 8-0 record in the regular season and playoffs but close behid was Methuen’s Andrew Hamel with a 7-0 record and 47 strikeouts in 30 innings and a combined ERA of 1.33. Methuen’s Jake Thibault pitched 31 innings in relief and gave up just one earned run in the regular season, striking out 26 in 20 innings.
The Night Owls had a 1.75 ERA in the regular season and an even better 1.38 in the playoffs.
Bargain of a race
If you’re a runner and tired of high priced road races, you should consider running the Atkinson Road Race Thursday. Online registration was only $12 and race day registration is a mere $15, both of which are way less than the usual race fee. And yet, the race is still top notch, well run with plenty of prizes.
RIP, Alex Smith
Unfortunately, I was not able to attend either the service at Smitty’s Barn for former standout Timberlane wrestler Alex Smith or his wake last weekend, but it was reported that an unusually high number of tears were shed. Smith, as reported in a tribute, was a class athlete and individual who deserved all the accolades. Unclear to me, and maybe irrelevant, is exactly how he died other than from a tragic fall. I have received many emails wondering about it.
Banking on Collins
The Franklin Pierce field hockey team struggled to a 6-12 season last year, but junior midfielder Ali Collins had a strong campaign, notching a team-high six assists while earning All-Academic league honors. The Ravens will be looking to Collins to play even better to control the midfield. It was 10-7 in 2017 and would like to at least get back over .500.
College football begins
This will be a busy opening weekend of college football, including locally. Merrimack College opens its first season in Division 1 by hosting Virginia of Lynchburg at 6 p.m. Saturday while Boston College has a tough opener at 4 p.m. against nationally ranked Virginia Tech.
Thank you, Redskins
The Washington Redskins reportedly turned down an offer of a 2020 first-round pick from the New England Patriots last week for disgruntled left tackle Trent Williams, multiple outlets reported. While Williams is a terrific player, wouldn’t that be a slap in the face of Isaiah Wynn, who has looked good in the preseason? And I just hate it when the Patriots give up high draft picks.
Napolitano honored
Shalynn (Napolitano) Ouellette of Lawrence, who played her high school ball at Fellowship Christian, will be honored Sept. 20 as one of the first inductees in the NHTI Hall of Fame. She was the mainstay pitcher on NHTI’s NNESCC championship team, was a USCAA All-American, team MVP and all-conference. She continued her collegiate career at Assumption College.
