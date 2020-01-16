Moore heats up

Kyle Moore went off for 25 points to lead North Andover to a 59-30 win over Pioneer Charter School.

Smith leads the way

George Smith of Salem scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Brooks held off hard-charging Brimmer and May 62-55.

Breakthrough goal

Senior Phil Sanguedolce scored his first career varsity goal, as Methuen played Cambridge to a 1-1 tie.

Crowley catches fire

Matt Crowley scored a career-high 22 points, including six 3-pointers, and Pelham raced out to a 26-point halftime lead on the way to dispatching of Pembroke 70-31. Jake Dumont added 15 points, including three 3-pointers.

Diaz nets 14

Julie Diaz, a 5-foot-1 senior guard, scored a game-high 14 points to lead Greater Lawrence to a 48-32 win over Minuteman.

