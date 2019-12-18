Panos picks
Caitlin Panos will be playing her college basketball approximately 1,404 miles away from hometown North Andover. That’s because the senior tri-captain just committed to Macalester College, a small Division 3 school located in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Panos, a 5-foot-6 guard, averaged 6.2 ppg last winter.
Gagnon’s great start
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Olivia Gagnon of Pelham is fitting in quite nicely as a freshman on the Gordon College women’s basketball team. The 5-6 guard has started all nine games for the Scots (6-3), and is second on the team in scoring at 12.6 ppg.
Alumni game
On Monday, Dec. 23rd at 2 p.m., all Methuen High basketball alums are invited to play in an alumni game at the school. There is no cost, and for more information contact Anthony Faradie at ayfaradie@methuen.k12.ma.us.
100?
If you saw our NH girls basketball preview that came out Saturday, you probably noticed that Pinkerton coach Lani Buskey enters this season with an impressive 100-31 record. Interestingly, when she sent in her preview for the season she had herself at 99-29, due to not including the three games in the Lady Blue Devil Holiday Classic last winter — where the Astros went 1-2.
It definitely brings up an interesting question. Christmas tourney games, of course, do not count toward league standings, but should they be included in a team’s overall record?
We count them.
Either way, whether at 100 now or soon enough, congrats on reaching the milestone in only your 7th season with the team, Lani!
Shepard definitely has 100
Someone who definitely has 100 wins is Pelham girls basketball coach Bob Shepard, who enters this winter at 105-75. He reached the milestone last year after a win over Pembroke, and I can’t quite remember if we mentioned it.
If not, then a heartfelt apology, coach, and congrats on what has been a solid nine-year run with the Pythons.
The real ‘JT’
After watching Jayson Tatum drill a pretty step-back three right in the face of a Philly defender last week, it got me thinking. Who, currently, is the best professional anything nicknamed “JT” at what they do?
Jayson Tatum, Justin Thomas or Justin Timberlake?
Scorigami
The NFL saw its first game ever end with a 48-46 score when the 49ers beat the Saints in that wild back-and-forth game two Sunday’s ago. It’s the 1,053rd unique final score in NFL history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.