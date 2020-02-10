Valentino stays hot
Freshman Joey Valentino of North Andover continues to enjoy his first season as a 125-pound starter for the Castleton University wrestling team. Entering this week, he was 29-11 with seven pins, three major decisions and two tech. falls. One of his pins, in 19 seconds, is second fastest on the team. Castleton is enjoying a fine 16-8 dual-meet season with Valentino 16-6 in duals.
Timberlane hockey
Timberlane may not have a varsity ice hockey team this year, but they do have a team competing in the Salem, N.H. JV League. According to the league web site, it was 2-1-1 after four games. Among the players listed is senior goalie Tim Bedard, who former coach Steve Costa says is probably the best returning player from last year.
More bowl games!
Despite dwindling attendance at the many college football bowl games, there will be three more bowls next year, bringing the total number to 42! Apparently, TV revenue makes up for smaller crowds.
Forced out?
When Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio announced his retirement last week, he received all sorts of praise for his accomplishments over 13 years, but I’d bet anything he was forced out. Although he had a career record at MSU of 114-57 over 13 years, his last four years were 3-9, 10-3, 7-6 and 7-6 — not good enough.
Steady Shaheen
North Andover’s Mitch Shaheen continues to enjoy a strong freshman season for the Endicott College hockey team. Through 21 games (16-5), he had six goals and nine assists and his plus-15 rating was second best on the team.
The odds: 67 million-1
Getting one hole-in-one is hard enough, but a Gary Choyka recently got two in the same round at the Jones Course in Daytona Beach, on the 3rd and 14th hole. The odds of making two aces in the same round are 67 million to one!
Fleury on fire
Phillips Academy senior Alex Fleury is enjoying an outstanding indoor track season. Over the weekend, he finished third in the high school mile at the Millrose Games in 4:13:09. And, according to the latest DyeStat national rankings, he is ranked first nationally in the 1,000 meters and second in the 3,000 meters.
Smashes U.S. record
Speaking of the Millrose games, former UNH standout Elinor Purrier smashed the American indoor mile record by nearly four seconds when she ran a sensational 4:16.85. Only one faster women’s indoor mile time has ever been recorded, a 4:13.31 set in 2016 by Ethiopia’s Genzebe Dibaba.
