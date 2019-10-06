Relive the action
There were plenty of North Andover highlights from the Scarlet Knights’ matchup with Tewksbury on Saturday afternoon.
Visit Eagletribune.com for a video highlight reel featuring all three North Andover scores — Freddy Gabin’s touchdown run and QB Will Schimoeller’s TD run and touchdown pass to Sebastian Vente — along with other big plays.
Fond farewell
It was good to see Pentucket send off its venerable old field with a victory on Saturday afternoon. It will soon be gone as part of the new high school project.
The field saw many memorable moments over the years, including Pentucket clinching Super Bowl berths with Thanksgiving victories over Triton in 1999 and 2000. Those came in the old postseason format, with no playoffs. It also hosted the 2013 Division 4 North final against Bedford.
It’s rare to see 37-year Pentucket head coach Steve Hayden celebrate a victory, but he sure had the right to on the field he spent countless Saturdays.
Remembering Reid
Anyone looking for a worthy cause should consider donating to and/or joining Team Reid’s Rebels for their “Light the Night Walk” on Oct. 17th. The walk is in memory of former Pentucket Eagle-Tribune All-Star lineman Reid Garrant, who died of leukemia at 22-years-old in June of 2018. It is part of a nation-wide “Light the Night” program.
For more information on the walk, or how to donate, visit Reidsrebels.com.
Brandvold’s new job
Former Central Catholic boys hockey coach Kim Brandvold has been hired as a coach for the new Boston Imperials of the New England Premier Hockey League.
Brandvold is in his fifth season as Boston Bruins skating and skills coach. He spent two seasons (2016-18) as Central head coach, going 39-9-3 with two Super 8 berths, after eight years as a top assistant for the Raiders.
Former Andover head coach and current Malden Catholic coach Chris Kuchar is also a coach for the Imperials.
Young C’s
Think the Boston Celtics are young this season? Their oldest player is backup guard Brad Wanamaker, who just turned 30-years-old in July! The next oldest is Gordon Hayward, who doesn’t turn 30 until next March.
Future Legends meet
Twenty years ago last week, future NFL legends Tom Brady and Drew Brees met on the college field. Brady threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns for Michigan, which beat Brees (293 yards, TD) and Purdue.
