North Andover football may have lost the Division 2 North title game on Friday, but the Scarlet Knights still had some big highlights. For video of both touchdown passes from Will Schimoeller to Matt Chicko and other highlights, visit Eagletribune.com.
McDonnell honored
Western New England offensive lineman Liam McDonnell of Methuen has been named to the CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) Academic All-District Team.
McDonnell, a biomedical engineering major, has a 3.67 GPA and is a Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society inductee. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound senior is also a three-year starter for the Golden Bears.
New Fisher Cats manager
The New Hampshire Fisher Cats have hired Cesar Martin as their manager for the 2020 season.
A former minor league utility man for Toronto, the 40-year-old Martin has been coaching in the Blue Jays organization since 2012. He spent the last two seasons as the manager of the single-A Lansing Lugnuts.
Martin replaces 2019 manager Mike Mordecai, who left to organization to coach Northside Methodist Academy in Alabama.
Dunlap featured
Windham’s Joseph Dunlap was recently featured in the New England Hockey Journal for his play with the Fargo Force of the United State Hockey League (USHL).
The 19-year-old is in his second season in the USHL. He scored 12 goals for the Central Illinois Flying Aces last winter. He has six assists in 12 games this season.
His brother, Jake Dunlap, is currently playing for the Janesville (Wis.) Jets of the North American Hockey League.
Kesselring scores
Mike Kesselring, the son of former Pinkerton Academy head coach and Merrimack College star Casey Kesselring, tallied his first college goal over the weekend for Northeastern University.
Kesselring, a freshman defenseman, has played in all 12 games for the Huskies this winter.
Clark is back
The Massachusetts high school hockey world can rest easy. Longtime hockey scribe Jim Clark has announced that he will contribute to Hockey Night in Boston (HNIBNews.com) and Masshshockey.com this winter.
Clark, the state’s gold standard for high school hockey coverage, was let go by the Boston Herald in the summer.
