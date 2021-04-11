NECC pitcher honored
Northern Essex freshman right hander Todd Tringale of Saugus has been named the NJCAA National Pitcher of the Week for the week ending April 4. Tringale is the second Knights pitcher to receive the honor this season as Amesbury’s Levi Burrill earned the recognition two weeks earlier.
Tringale is currently 2-0 in five appearances with a 1.93 ERA and has 15.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
Joins Night Owls
Methuen High’s Bill Blackwell will be joining Paul Sartori’s Kingston Night Owls coaching staff, providing another veteran presence. Blackwell’s son, Brett, plays for the Night Owls.
Terrible oversight
How could this happen? The Boston Globe’s All-Scholastic girls hockey team didn’t include one local player. I find it hard to believe that players like Andover’s Lauren Adams and Methuen/Tewksbury’s Jessica Driscoll weren’t worthy.
Spring sports start
Traditional spring sports in Massachusetts are still more than two weeks from the start of practice but it’s full speed ahead in New Hampshire. Regular season games in every sport, including baseball and softball, begin today.
Hill honored
Emmanuel College’s Jadynne Hill of Haverhill was named GNAC Rookie of the Week last week after a big effort in a doubleheader sweep of Norwich. She was 3 for 4 with a double, home run and three RBIs. Her homer was decisive in the second game victory.
Clutch Shumski
Former Salem star Nick Shumski is hitting only .247 as a graduate student at Merrimack College, but he’s been Mr. Clutch. He’s second on the team in RBIs (16) and total bases (34).
Rasmussen out fast
The Norwich softball team is off to a slow start (1-7), but it’s been the opposite for former Sanborn standout Maggie Rasmussen. The junior outfielder is hitting .348 and leads the team with 7 RBIs.
DiMauro at SNHU
Former Pinkerton standout Alyssa DiMauro is hitting .250 as a freshman starter for Southern New Hampshire University. Also at SNHU is senior Coralie Mathieu from Methuen. She’s been up twice with one hit in a reserve role.
