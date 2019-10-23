Dunham gets Northeastern offer
There is a connection with Northeastern University baseball and North Andover.
There are two townies, Mitchell McQuate and Sebastian Keane, already there. Another North Andover native, Max Burt, a 2018 graduate, made his mark as a Huskies player.
Well, North Andover High junior Brett Dunham got his second Div. 1 offer -- Merrimack College was first -- to play baseball in the 2021 class.
Dunham is getting serious looks from Brown University and UMass Lowell, too.
Stay tuned. More will be coming.
North Andoverites shine at Trinity
It was a big day for a pair of North Andover residents when Trinity College crushed Colby, 43-7, on Saturday.
Senior tight end Joe Samuelman caught a touchdown pass and a two-point conversion from his North Andover-based quarterback, Seamus Lambert, who finished 9 for 12 for 230 yards and two touchdowns.
Lambert leads the league in passing (255.3 ypg) and pass efficiency (189.5 QB rating), while ranking second in total offense (298.3 ypg).
Robbins, Lavallee going for titles
MVC golf is on a roll with two individuals winning the Div. 1 (James Robbins) and Div. 2 (Josh Lavallee) North Sectionals a few days ago.
Robbins, only a sophomore at North Andover, shot a 1-under 71 in beating out two locals, Alex Landry of St. John’s Prep (73, an Andover resident, and Mac Lee, of Andover High (76).
The Div. 1 team and individual state title will be at the Haven Country Club in Boylston on Monday morning. As for Div. 2, Central’s Lavallee, a junior from Haverhill, will be at Taconic Golf Club in Williamtown on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Hopkins stars
Saint Michael’s College men’s swimming & diving senior Connor Hopkins of Windham was named Northeast-10 Conference Swimmer of the Week for his impressive showing in a double dual meet on Saturday.
Hopkins won twice while nabbing a pair of runner-up showings in a loss to Norwich University, 148-131, and a win over Keene State, 182-102.
In his first meet since winning the 50-yard freestyle at last spring’s NE10 Championship, Hopkins won the 50 free (22.31) while anchoring the top 200 free relay (1:32.94). The captain placed second in the 100-yard backstroke (56.82), coming within 0.10 seconds of first, and led off for the second-place 200-yard medley relay (1:43.60).
