Oppenheim at Pebble Beach
Rob Oppenheim is back after a week off at easily his favorite course, Pebble Beach.
The Andover native has had some of his best performances there, including his 8th place finish three years ago, just a week after the Patriots had defeated the Falcons, a game he attended, then playing in the same group as Bill Belichick in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Oppenheim will be playing among a group the first two days with PGA Tour pro Sam Saunders, grandson of Arnold Palmer.
Vonleh to Denver
Haverhill’s Noah Vonleh is on the move again, as part of a big trade from Minnesota to Denver, his fifth NBA team. The former first round pick was part of a 12-player deal last night between Houston, Atlanta, Minnesota and Denver.
Vonleh was drafted in the first round in 2014 and was averaging 4.1 points and 4.0 rebounds off the bench this season. The former Big Ten freshman of the year is currently earning $2 million over a one-year deal, up in June.
Here’s what each team received: Houston -- Robert Covington; Atlanta -- Clint Capela and Nene; Minnesota -- Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner and Atlanta’s first round pick (via Nets); Denver -- Vonleh, Gerald Green, Keita Bates-Diop, Shabazz Napier
Yanks scout hosts clinic
One of the N.Y. Yankees top scouts, Matt Hyde, will be hosting a clinic at Mercedes Baseball Academy on the Lawrence-Methuen line.
Hyde, who covers the northeast for the Yankees and oversees the Yankees H.S. All-Star Area Code Games, will be at Mercedes Baseball Academy facility, at 46 Stafford St., Lawrence on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The clinic, which costs $50, is almost half full. Only 40 boys and girls will be accepted, covering hitting and fielding.
To reserve a spot contact Dave Bettencourt at 603-490-8900.
Merrimack baseball picked 6th
The Merrimack College baseball program was selected sixth of eight teams in the Northeast Conference (NEC) preseason coaches’ poll.
The NEC’s eight head coaches voted on the poll, which saw defending champion Central Connecticut earn six of eight first-place votes to earn top billing.
Merrimack will be eligible for the NEC’s Regular Season Championship, but will not compete in the conference tournament due to the NCAA’s reclassification rules to Division I.
Merrimack has several local players, a few which will be key performers this spring, including Timmy Kalantzakos (P) of Andover, Jake Thibault (P) of Methuen, Nick Shumski (SS) of Salem, N.H., Sean Thompson (P) of Georgetown, Cedric Gillette (P) of Andover and Connor Suech (C) of Atkinson, N.H.
Soler honored again
Lawrence’s Delfy Soler, a freshman on the Eastern Nazarene College men’s volleyball team has been named the New England Collegiate Conference Rookie of the Week for the second straight week.
Soler racked up 49 kills, 17 digs, six total blocks, and three service aces as the Lions posted a 3-1 record on the week.
This season, Soler ranks second in the conference with 125 kills and 3.68 kills-per-set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.