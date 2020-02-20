Oppenheim returns
Rob Oppenheim is back on the PGA Tour circuit after a week off from the invite-only event in Riveria County Club. Oppenheim will be teeing off at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
Oppenheim tees off Thursday at 12:08 p.m. EST. He was tied for 38th at Pebble Beach, winning $28,561.
He didn’t fare so well his last time here in 2016, missing the cut.
NECC player gets
Div. 1 scholarship
Northern Essex Community College baseball got some inspiring news this week when it was learned that Dave Stellato, of Lynnfield, had committed to play baseball at Div. 1 Bryant University in the fall.
The NECC sophomore infielder, got noticed this fall during some scrimmages with Div. 1 programs, a common occurrence under head coach Jeff Mejia.
Stellato, who hit .306 last year in 25 games, lost some weight this off-season and it apparently was noticed.
Melillo qualifies
Kara Melillo’s Reading High girls basketball team had a big win Tuesday night over North Reading High, 49-42.
It was big for a few reasons. It got Reading its 10th win and a coveted state tourney berth, but it was over the school she assisted the last five seasons under her dad, recently-retired coach Bob Melillo.
Kara applied to replace her dad, but didn’t get the gig, instead, a few months later, getting the nod at Reading High.
The Haverhill resident, who is a guidance counselor, will be coaching the Haverhill High softball team this spring.
Lord hits for 1,000
Senior Jaleel Lord scored 15 points to reach 1,000 for his career in Merrimack College’s 61-52 loss at Bryant University on Tuesday.
Lord, who played for Bob Hurley at St. Anthony’s in Jersey City, N.J., reached the 1,000-point marker as part of a back-and-forth start the game; his triple at the 11:36 mark tied the score at 13-all, which was already the third tie of the night
Lord became the 46th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points. He ended the night with 1,012 career points.
Coming to Methuen
Hold the date. Long-time NESN Bruins broadcast team Andy Brickley and Jack Edwards will be coming to Methuen on Sun., March 8 to sign autographs.
They will be at the Gaythorne Knights of Columbus, at 462 Broadway (near the Salem, N.H. state line), 10 a.m. until noon.
Autographs are $15 each or two for $25.
Show hours, which include 42 dealers tables, go from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
