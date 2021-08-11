SPORTS IN A MINUTE: Oppenheim needs big week

Needs great week
Andover’s Rob Oppenheim needs to have a really good week beginning tomorrow in the Wyndham Championships in Greensboro, N.C..
It is the final tourney of the PGA Tour’s regular season and he is currently No. 162 in the FedEx Cup points standings. He needs to be in the top 150 to earn his “conditional” PGA Tour card for 2022, which means entrance into certain events, and in the top 125 to earn full tour status next year and a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs.
The educated guess is Oppenheim would have to win or finish second to get to the top 125, and finish in the top 15 to gain conditional status.
Maccario’s Quiet season
Our area’s top amateur golfer, 2020 Massachusetts Player of the Year Nick Maccario of Bradford, was not a regular on the New England circuit in 2021, instead opting to play in the Merrimack Valley gem, the three-round Joe Healey Tournament, in which he won and a few mid-amateur events at the end of the summer.
The reason?
“I’ve been really busy with work and needed to focus on some other things,” said Maccario, who will be in the U.S. Four-ball qualifier on Aug. 23 at GreatHorse Golf Course in Hampden, Mass., the state mid-amateur in early September and the U.S. Mid-amateur in Nantucket in late September.
“Last year was a great year and I still have some big events here at the end of the season,” said Maccario.
Keegan’s nice summer
Methuen native Dom Keegan finished up a nice month playing in the Cape Cod League for Yarmouth-Dennis.
Keegan had a great year with perennial college superpower Vanderbilt, helping lead the Commodores to the College World Series title game. He was among the SEC leaders with a .345 average, 15 homers and 57 RBI.
After deciding to return to Vandy this fall, he decided to finish his summer playing on the Cape.
It was a great decision. In 13 games, mostly as catcher, he clubbed five home runs with 13 RBI while hitting .302 in the top collegiate summer baseball league in the country.
Figueroa’ nice opener
Lawrence’s L.J. Figueroa is playing for the Dallas Mavericks summer league team in Las Vegas. The former St. John’s University and University of Oregon star had a nice opening night on Monday scoring 12 points while adding nine rebounds and two assists against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Figueroa, at 6-foot-6, plays both forward and guard. He returned to summer league action again late on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz.
Glavine legend passes
The patriarch of the Glavine family, Frederick Glavine, of Billerica was laid to rest yesterday at St. Theresa Church. His two sons, MLB Hall of Famer Tom Glavine and Northeastern University head coach Mike Glavine, have received their fair share of accolades the last few decades.
Come to find out that dad Frederick was the first-ever three sport captain at Billerica High, starring in football, basketball and baseball.
Frederick, who later ran a construction company with his brother, was among the school’s all-time leading scorer in football. But his proudest accomplishment, according to son, Mike, was the fact he never fumbled the ball.
Mike has spent a lot of time recruiting in North Andover having recruited six past, current and future players, including incoming freshman Brett Dunham and rising senior Ryan Griffin. Sebastian Keane, entering his junior season, is also from North Andover and one of Glavine’s top recruits over his seven years as head coach.
NECC baseball tryouts
Northern Essex Community College baseball coach Jeff Mejia has announced open tryouts for the baseball team beginning on Aug. 27.
All prospects are required to bring the proper paperwork and a current physical must be submitted by Aug. 24.
For those interested in playing for the Knights vaunted baseball program, which is a perennial powerhouse in the junior college circuit in Methuen. Contact Coach Mejia at jmejia@necc.mass.edu for additional information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.