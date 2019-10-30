Thompson time
Former Central Catholic field hockey star Casey Thompson of Windham is having a fine sophomore year for Boston University. The forward has played in all 16 games for the Terriers (6-10), and scored her first goal of the season two weeks ago against Colgate.
Goalie Livy Golini, a former star at Phillips, earned her first shutout in a 2-0 win over UMass on Sunday.
First TD
Wide receiver Mike Sainristil of Everett had his best game at Michigan during Saturday’s blowout win over Notre Dame. The 5-foot-10 freshman hauled in three passes for 73 yards and also caught his first collegiate touchdown.
First bucket
Former New Hampshire basketball star Wenyen Gabriel, who played his college ball at Kentucky, scored his first NBA bucket the other day. The 6-foot-9 Sacramento Kings forward drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
His younger sister, Piath, is a senior at Bradford Christian who is committed to play for the powerhouse UConn women.
Super 7
If you didn’t hear, it was announced last week that the Division 1A Super 8 baseball tournament will now proceed under seven-inning games instead of nine. When you consider that all regular season and playoff games outside of the Super 8 are seven innings, the move makes sense. But, the tournament will certainly have a different feel to it, and an argument can be made that testing a team’s pitching depth with nine-inning games is what helped the tournament decide a “true” state champion.
Regardless, North Andover will be trying to defend its Super 8 title come next spring.
Harty strikes again
North Andover’s Rebecca Harty scored her second goal of the season for the Merrimack College women’s soccer team during Friday’s loss to Saint Francis. The sophomore has played in every game for the Warriors (3-13) this fall.
Perfect symmetry
In 2005, the Washington Nationals took Ryan Zimmerman with the franchise’s first-ever draft pick. So it was only fitting that 15 years later, Zimmerman scored the franchise’s first-ever World Series run when he belted a homer to center field during Game 1.
Congrats to Carter
I still remember my 8-year-old self being scared to death during the 2000 NBA dunk contest. The reason? Because my dad screamed so loud when Vince Carter threw down his between-the-legs jam, I thought something was seriously wrong.
And now, Carter just became the first player in NBA history to play in 22 seasons. A Hall of Fame career for sure.
