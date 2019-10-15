Cane commits
Pentucket senior first baseman Jordan Cane recently announced his commitment to play at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. The Merrimac native had a team-high 12 RBIs for the Sachems last spring.
Owen on fire
Haverhill’s Sydney Owen is having an immediate impact as a freshman on the Anna Maria women’s soccer team. The midfielder is tied for the team-high with four goals and she’s also added two assists, emerging as a top offensive threat.
Rust ready for college
Congrats to Windham senior Jake Rust on his commitment to the University of Lynchburg men’s lacrosse team. Last spring, the forward made First Team All-NH Division 2 and had a team-high 41 goals for the Jaguars.
His older brother, Noah, had 19 goals in 18 games played as a freshman for Western New England College last spring.
McGough puts on show
Not surprised to hear that Sanborn junior Ellen McGough won a 3-point contest during halftime of a Merrimack Valley Girls Fall Ball game. She, of course, led the area with 60 3s as a freshman two years ago, and last year still finished with a team-high 40 after missing a few games to injury.
For her winning efforts, she received what every high schooler would want: A gift card to Dunkin’.
Legendary leap
As one might expect, there was a lot of humor to be derived after referees made two critically awful calls that cost the Lions during Monday night’s game against the Packers. Perhaps the funniest I saw was from popular Lions blog Pride of Detroit, which tweeted, “Waiting to see if the ref does the Lambeau Leap.”
Final season success
Libero Olivia Mathieu of Derry is having a terrific senior year for the Keene State volleyball team. The business management major has played in every game and has a team high 459 digs — 5.74 per set — for the surging Owls (17-6).
Fair play
If you’ve already seen this quote, then forgive me, but I saw it for the first time the other day and couldn’t help but smile. Apparently, Sam Snead and Ted Williams once were arguing over what is harder to hit between a baseball and a golf ball.
To which Snead said to Williams: “You don’t have to go up in the stands to play your foul balls. I do.”
