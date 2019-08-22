Sports in a Minute: Perfect card for McGillivray

Perfect card for McGillivray
Dave McGillivray was going through some old stuff recently and he found a card his brother, Alan, had given him a few years ago.
The birthday card was either the luckiest find in birthday card history, or the biggest coincidence in birthday card history.
"It's your birthday ... Since you like to exercise, why don't you go out and run as many miles as your age?"
Of course, McGillivray has been doing that since he was 12, usually with a dozen friends and family helping him along the way.
Then came the punch line inside:
"Just think what an accomplishment running across the country would be!"
Wow. McGillivray did run across the country, Medford, Ore. to Medford, Mass. in 1978.
McGillivray posted the card on Facebook, honoring his brother, who not only passed away recently, but would've turned 66 on Thursday.
"I really miss my brother," said McGillivray. "He supported me in everything I did. He was a special person in my life."
Golf community celebrates Conway
While former Eagle-Tribune sports editor Russ Conway, who passed away earlier this week, got many deserved kudos from the hockey and racing communities, having been inducted into Hall of Fames for both sports, his role in growing golf in the Merrimack Valley was noted as well.
Several former Rogers Golf stars sent notes and condolences about Conway and his gift for promotion. He turned a small, local golf tournament, once called the Lawrence City Tournament, into the best local golf event maybe in the country.
The four-round Allan B. Rogers Memorial Golf Tournament was a mainstay for three decades and hosted many of the great local golfers ever produced in this area, including Paul Cortese, Marc Spencer and current playing pro Rob Oppenheim.
Oppenheim, playing in a Korn Ferry Tour event in Oregon noted, "I have many great memories with Russ and the Rogers Tournament. He really made it special. I loved playing in that tournament. Everyone did. I sad he is gone."
NECC Campus Classic
Northern Essex Community College’s 7th annual Campus Classic Road Race is coming up and will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the school’s Haverhill campus. The race, which will kick off NECC’s homecoming weekend, will begin at 10 a.m. by the NECC Haverhill campus’ maintenance building. The cost to sign up is $25 through Oct. 3, and then $30 after that date. Students with valid NECC IDs can register for $10. Those who sign up by Sept. 7 will receive a free t-shirt, and award categories will include the top three male and female finishers, plus first place male and female for eight different age divisions. For more information, visit www.campusclassic5k.com or contact Lindsay Graham, director of scholarships, alumni, and community relations, at lgraham@necc.mass.edu.
NECC Golf Tournament
Northern Essex Community College will be hosting a golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 30 at the Atkinson Resort and Country Club. Proceeds will benefit the NECC Athletic Program, and last year more than 110 golfers representing 28 teams took part, helping raise more than $14,000. For more information, visit the golf tournament site at https://www.necc.mass.edu/engage/community-events/golf-tournament/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.