Sports in a Minute: Perry is hot, Brown is not

Perry hot, team not
E.J. Perry IV has met expectations since transferring from Boston College to Brown University. While his team is struggling at 1-6, he has shown Ivy League coaches that he is among the best FCS quarterbacks in the country.
Brown has lost consecutive games with last second field goals -- 37-35 to Cornell, 38-36 to UPenn -- but Perry is giving it the old college try as a double-threat passer and runner.
Against UPenn, the Andover native was 22 of 39 for 235 yards and a TD, but also rushed for 165 yards on 25 carries. The week before, he was 32 for 48 for 372 yards and 3 TDs while rushing for 131 yards on 21 carries and was named Brown Male Athlete of the Week.
It doesn’t get any easier for Brown, which plays Yale (6-1) this weekend followed by (at) Columbia and undefeated Dartmouth (7-0).
Oppenheim update
Rob Oppenheim, coming off an impressive 11-under, 24th-place finish ($25,725) at the PGA Tour’s Bermuda Championship, will be off for a few weeks before finishing up the winter season.
The Andover native will not be participating in this weekend’s World Golf Championship in Shanghai, China, which is among the richest prize packages in the world, based on his exemption status.
He is currently not exempt to play next weekend’s Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, but is expected to go to the Monday qualifier.
After that he is guaranteed to play in only the RSM Classic in Sea Island, Ga. on Nov. 21 and the second event on the PGA Tour 2020 season, The Sony Open of Hawaii on Jan. 9.
Happy B-Day, Kara Melillo
Former North Andover High and Merrimack College great Kara Melillo was profiled in The Andovers Magazine this week. The story is about her ascension as a coach, after just receiving the head job to guide the Reading High girls basketball team.
While she is only 4-foot-11, she is as competitive as they come. She also guides the Haverhill High girls softball team and was instrumental in pushing for the new turf field there.
Recently married this summer, she turned 31 on Wednesday.
Salem football moved
Salem High football’s quarterfinal game at Goffstown High is being moved to St. Anselm, and the time has been moved to 2 p.m. Salem is the No. 3 seed in the North-South bracket while Goffstown is No. 2.
The reason for the move is construction at Goffstown High.
Pats honor Vietnam vets
Patriots Foundation head Josh Kraft and Pats Hall of Famer Andre Tippett will be representing the organization at an event at Gillette Stadium honoring 50 Vietnam War veterans on Thur., Nov. 7.
The USA Vietnam War Commemoration established the Commemorative Partner Program, an initiative to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families. The vets will receive lapel pins to honor them for their service. Ten Gold Star families will also be in attendance.
