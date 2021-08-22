BRONX BOUND
Phillips senior Tommy McAndrews of Haverhill, an honorable mention All-New England Prep catcher, has committed to Fordham. Dad, Pat, is a well known local umpire/referee. Mom, Elizabeth, is the Amesbury Superintendent of Schools. Her brother, Triton legend Bobby Corkum, played in 720 NHL games.
Double All-American
Hamilton grad Courtney Pierre, a midfielder from Andover and Governor’s Academy, was named first-team Division 3 lacrosse All-American (top 19 players) and third-team academic All-American. The economics major had a 3.71 cumulative GPA.
CRONIN HONORS
Senior defender Abbie Cronin, an Eagle-Tribune All-Star at North Andover High, was named second-team All-NESCAC in women’s lacrosse. She led Conn. College this spring in caused turnovers and was second in ground balls.
PEDRO JR.
Pedro Martinez Jr., 21, the son of the Red Sox legend, played this summer for the Brockton Rox. The 5-8 outfielder from the Dominican batted .224 (11 for 49). He also plays for Division 2 Lynn (Fla.) University.
EARLY DECISION
Methuen football-lacrosse standout Will McKinnon will be playing his college lacrosse at Assumption College. McKinnon was a second-team All-MVC attack this spring as a junior, tallying 46 goals and 17 assists in 13 games.
GENEROUS GEORGES
Georges Niang does a marvelous job giving back. The new Philadelphia 76ers forward from Methuen just raised over $70,000 at his charity golf tourney in Ames, Iowa. It’s going to adults with intellectual disabilities.
TERRIFIC TEJADA
Methuen High third-baseman and tri-captain Luis Tejada, who hit some mammoth homers this spring, will soon be heading to Monroe Junior College in New York. Tejada will be playing for the Mustangs.
KOOL NAME
Alabama freshman defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry’s real first name is Ga’Quincy, so he won’t make my All-Name team. Nonetheless, McKinistry just got a big sponsorship from the Kool-Aid folks.
LABOR MOVEMENT
Add to the All-Name Team Vermont sportswriter Anthony Labor.
