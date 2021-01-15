What a debut!
The season-opening 32 points scored by Haverhill freshman Colleen Phiri this week was one for the record books. Head coach Melissa Tarpy can’t remember any freshman scoring that much and it was the most by any Hillie in her seven years as head coach. Phiri was 13 of 19 shooting including 2 for 2 on 3-pointers and 4 for 4 on free throws. She also had 8 rebounds and 5 steals.
Decisive Dinges
Colleen Phiri wasn’t the only freshman from Haverhill who had a terrific debut. Playing for Central Catholic, Ashley Dinges had 14 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals as the Raiders opened their season by tripping up Andover.
Going virtual
The NHIAA winter spirit state championship meet will be virtual this season, a model that the organization is also considering for both the swimming and diving and gymnastics state meets.
Bosco honored
On Tuesday, Boston Bruins team president Cam Neely presented MIAA Sportsmanship Awards to nine players from last year including to North Andover’s Deanna Bosco. Naturally, it was done via a virtual ceremony.
Merrimack women
After seven postponements due to COVID, the Merrimack women’s basketball team is finally slated to open its season next Saturday and Sunday at Farleigh Dickinson. It may be the latest start of any team in the country.
McGonagle’s debut
After red-shirting as a Lehigh freshman last year, former Timberlane star Connor McGonagle had his Division 1 college career debut on the mat spoiled in a season-opening 24-9 loss to the University of Pittsburgh last week. Wrestling at 141 pounds, McGonagle dropped a 4-3 decision to 14th ranked Cole Matthews.
Captains Corner
Coaches of all winter sports are urged, if they haven’t already, to send in photos of their captains to Dave Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com. They will start running Monday, Jan. 25. Also that week will be the winter return of Unsung Heroes. Nominations should be sent to Mike Muldoon at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com.
Demise of McDaniels
For some reason, the star of Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has dimmed a lot in the last year. Although he has stated that he absolutely still wants to be a head coach, few teams are contacting him about their coaching openings. Patriots’ assistant Jerod Mayo is being interviewed by the Eagles after just two years of coaching experience but McDaniels is being ignored.
