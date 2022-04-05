Pinho out after shoulder surgery
Hershey Bears forward Brian Pinho, of North Andover, is out indefinitely after having surgery last month. He originally was injured on Feb. 27, returning to the lineup a few days later.
Pinho was having a nice season, with 17 points (8 goals, 9 assists) in 27 games. Pinho is an unrestricted free agent after this season.
Petrocelli in Newburyport
Former Red Sox star infielder Rico Petrocelli will be signing autographs in Newburyport on Sunday, May 1.
The shortstop on the 1967 Impossible Dream team and two-time all-star will be at Newburyport Elks, 25 Low Street, signing from 10 a.m. until noon.
Autographs cost $12. The card show, which includes 40 dealer tables, runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Admission is $2.
For more info go to www.cardshows.net.
Rooney’s nine points Merrimack College men’s lacrosse junior midfielder, Jack Rooney, was the NEC Co-Player of the Week.
On Saturday, Rooney had a dominant performance to help the Warriors to a 14-9 win over Mount St. Mary’s. He tallied four goals and added five assists for a career-high nine points. Six of those points came in the first half.
The Syosset, N.Y., native has now netted 16 goals in just eight games leads the team offensively with 29 points.
Pecknold heads Juniors
Boston native Rand Pecknold, who has built a national powerhouse men’s ice hockey program at Quinnipiac University over the course of his 28-year career as head coach, has been named head coach of the 2023 U.S. National Junior Team.
The squad will compete in the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship Dec. 26 – Jan. 5, 2023.
Pecknold guided his team to a 32-7-3 record in 2021-22, the school’s eighth NCAA tournament appearance and its sixth ECAC regular-season title. He’s No. 3 among active Div. 1 coaches in victories with a record of 581-333-100.
Frozen 4 and Hobey Baker The Hobey Baker committee will announce the winner of college hockey’s biggest individual honor on Friday. and coincidentally, all three contenders are playing in the Frozen Four at the T.D. Garden on Thursday in the semifinals.
The trio includes Bobby Brink, a junior forward from the University of Denver; Dryden McKay, a senior goaltender from Minnesota State; and Ben Meyers, a junior forward from the University of Minnesota.
Thursday’s schedule: Michigan vs. Denver, 5 p.m.; Minnesota St. vs. Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
The title game is Saturday at 8 p.m. All of the games are on ESPN2.
