FOOTBALL FAMILY
Pinkerton’s Eagle-Tribune All-Star football player Jake MacInnis is from the well-known Londonderry football family. Dad is P.J. (1989 Tribune All-Star) and Jake’s uncles are Charlie (West Virginia University kicker) and Andy MacInnis (1998 Tribune defensive MVP).
CENTRAL GREAT
Central Catholic Hall of Famer Paul Courtemanche, 80, of Methuen died April 28. A three-sport athlete, he starred on the New England Catholic championship basketball teams and was a diehard Raider fan for 60-plus years.
CAPTAIN CARROLL
Junior Megan Carroll of Haverhill was named a UNH swimming tri-captain. Coach Josh Willman said, “Meg’s enthusiasm and work ethic set a great example.” Her bests are 1-meter dive (201.82) and 3-meter dive (225.07).
DUKE SCHOLARSHIP
Big congrats to Haverhill scholar-athlete Valentina Ramirez (volleyball, track). She earned a scholarship to study pre-med at Duke, one of the country’s elite schools.
NEW PODCAST
Former Eagle-Tribune MVP QB Brendan McInnis of Windham has launched a podcast. Check out The 3 Step Drop Podcast (@3StepPod) debut with UNH star Trevor Knight.
REMEMBER WHEN
Check out my daily “Remember When?” series on eagletribune.com, @MullyET and Eagle-Tribune Facebook page. It includes a story and 8-10 local pictures on great athletes, great teams, great dunkers, you name it.
24-KARAT GOLD
Andover 1,000-point scorer Jack Barrett (AHS ‘04) has one of my favorite nicknames. The Emerson College assistant is sometimes called “24-Karat Barrett.”
TWITTER HACKED
My Twitter was hacked if you ever see me write about video games as varsity sports.
