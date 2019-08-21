Post 4 pitching
The final statistics are in for the Haverhill Post 4 American Legion team and reflect the strength of its pitching staff. Tyler McDonald had a 1.47 ERA with a 4-1 record, Will Carpenter was 6-1 with a 1.99 ERA and struck out 57 in 40.0 innings and Matt Waelter was 3-2 with a 1.45 ERA. Offensively, only Kyle Eddy (.364) and Kyle O’Neill (.320) hit over .300.
Hoffman shines
North Andover’s Bryce Hoffman had a strong performance over the weekend at the Mount Washington (bicycle) Hill Climb. He finished in 1:15:03, which was good for 56th place. He was also eighth in his age division. Boston’s Erik Levinsohn was the overall winner, with a time of 53:42 for the rough 7.6-mile course while Andover’s Dick Paul also had a strong performance in the 55-59 age group, finishing in 1:35:19.
ITBR winners
In case you missed it, Pentucket captured two of the three divisions in the Intertown Babe Ruth League playoffs. Dan Stewart’s club, which won the regular season, captured the 13-year-old division while Gary Robert’s team surprised the field to win the 15-year-old A division. Ipswich was the B division champion.
Kendrigan contributes
Andover High rising junior Ashley Kendrigan recently competed in the US Club Soccer NPL Finals held in Denver. After winning the New England Premiership NPL Playoff Championship locally, Ashley and her team, NEFC 2003 NPL, competed for five days and came in second place nationally and won the National Finalist medal in Colorado.
Ashley St. Onge race
Methuen’s Sam Cook was the runaway winner Sunday at the Ashley St. Onge Fly 5K, winning in 17:16 to defeat runner-up and current Methuen High runner Xavier Metivier by 32 seconds with Methuen’s Eric Salvo in third. Katie Pisano was the female winner in 21:17. There were 519 finishers.
All HS sports set
While high school football got underway in New Hampshire and Massachusetts last week, all other sports start preseason this week. New Hampshire began its non-football sports Monday while almost all Mass. teams get started Thursday.
Salem tourney winners
Based on the results of the Salem youth baseball tourneys at Michele Park last month, watch out for Londonderry in the years to come. Londonderry won both the 9U and 10U tourneys and was runner-up to Quintown in the 12U field. Riverside-Bradford of Haverhill was the 11U champion and host Salem won the combination 11-12 division.
Saviano Wins Again
Former Timberlane and UNH runner Lou Saviano continues to be a contender in any local race he runs. At the recent Sandown 5-Miler, the 28-year-old Saviano won his hometown race by two and a half minutes, finishing in 28:56. Another Sandown resident, Steve Diem came in third.
