Principal in on baseball fun
If you have noticed that North Andover High's popular principal, Chet Jackson, is enjoying the North Andover All-Stars District 14 championship run, there's a reason beyond the fact he roots for the hometown teams.
Jackson is an assistant coach and his son Jake Jackson, has proven to be one of North Andover's top players.
In fact, the young Jackson's photo was on the front page of sports laying on his back after making a great catch in the outfield on Wednesday night.
Coach Jackson has been a regular in the third base coaching box.
Keane going to college
It wasn't a total surprise, but it's now official.
North Andover baseball great Sebastian Keane who had a busy spring leading the Knights to a Super 8 baseball title while also getting drafted by the Red Sox, will be going to college instead.
Keane was drafted by the Red Sox in the 11th round, about eight rounds after his projection. One issue was the bonus request.
The Red Sox drafted him on the third day of the draft, holding out hope his bonus request would drop semi-substantially.
It didn't.
Keane has been going to summer classes at Northeastern University, which happens often for incoming freshmen athletes at Div. 1 schools, two weeks ago.
Krekorian, Maccario in US Am
Three Massachusetts golfers punched their ticket to the 119th U.S. Amateur Championship on Wednesday at Andover Country Club, including two with local ties, Andover’s Brett Krekorian and Bradford Country Club member Nick Maccario finished second and third in qualifier.
Krekorian, a recent graduate of South Carolina’s Limestone College, and Maccario qualified for their first USGA Championship.
Maccario, who led all golfers with a 4-under 68 in the first 18 holes, needed a birdie on the first sudden death hole to snare the final spot.
The US Amateur will be played at the famed Pinehurst Resort & Country Club from Aug. 12-18.
Rico signing in Methuen
That's right, former Red Sox star shortstop Rico Petrocelli will be signing autographs in Methuen on Sunday, July 14.
Petrocelli will be signing at The Gaythorne Knight of Columbus at 462 Broadway near the Salem, N.H. line on Route 28.
The show hours are 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Petrocelli will be signing from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Autographs cost $12 each, with additional autographs $10 apiece.
Admission is $2 to the show (Children under 9 free). For more info go to www.cardshows.net
Carpenter signing at Fisher Cats
Granite State greats Chris Carpenter and Tim Schaller will sign autographs at Delta Dental Stadium on Mon., July 15 as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) take on the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) on Primary Bank Night.
Carpenter, a native of Raymond, N.H., won the 2005 National League Cy Young Award, and two World Series Championships with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2006 and 2011.
