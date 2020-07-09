ROGERS CHAMPION
Leo Murphy, 93, of Haverhill, who died July 1, loved golf. He won the Rogers golf masters title three times: 1996, 1998 and 2002. More recently, he loved playing at Apple Hill.
SeLIMA HOMER
Andrew Selima of Andover and Holy Cross belted a solo homer in the top of the 9th to give the Worcester Bravehearts a 6-5 win over Nashua. That was on Sunday in the Futures Collegiate League.
BRICKMAN, TOO
That same day, Alex Brickman of Andover and University of Dayton slugged a two-run homer and had three RBIs as the North Shore Navigators beat New Britain, 6-4.
HBD LINDSAY
If you happen to see former Central Catholic and Bryant softball star Lindsay Martin of Methuen on Friday, wish her a happy 30th birthday.
Lions Leader
Lawrence High grad Edgar Valdez (LHS ‘00) already was the Chelmsford boys volleyball coach. He was just named head coach of the Lions’ girls program.
CHARA-ESQUE
A 6-8, 244-pound forward, St. Lawrence transfer Keenan Suthers will bring Chara-esque size to UMaine. Last season as a sophomore, he had nine goals and five assists.
HARVARD RECRUIT
Kaleb Moody, a 5-10, 175-pound cornerback from BC High and Choate, has committed to Harvard. He grew up in Randolph but now lives in North Andover.
WEIGHT LOSS
ESPN.com had a long story on retired NFL linemen losing a ton of weight. Remarkably, it didn’t list quitting steroids as one of the reasons.
TALENTED GYMNAST
Former Eagle-Tribune gymnastics MVP Paige Bukowski of Andover will be competing collegiately for the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Titans.
