Raycraft not coaching
Former Windham head football coach and current Malden Catholic athletic director Bill Raycraft has stated he is not planning to take over the MC football job after coach Bryan Pinabell stepped down last week to take the Bishop Feehan job.
Raycraft said the idea of him coaching was discussed. At this time, however, he feels he has to focus on his duties as athletic director, including the growth of the girls programs at the newly co-ed school.
The two-time Eagle-Tribune football Coach of the Year, however, did not rule out a return to coaching in the future. Raycraft had a 68-23 record in nine seasons (2010-18) as Jaguars coach.
Daccord in action
North Andover’s Joey Daccord was one of the standouts at Ottawa Senators’ recent developmental camp. He led Team Crimson to a 3-2 victory in the camp’s intrasquad scrimmage
Daccord was also featured after the game on Sportingnews.com, and said “I’m a veteran of development camps. ... For me, it’s kind of a gauge to see where I’m at every summer. You get treated like you’re in the NHL for a week, so I don’t know who doesn’t like that.”
Kesselring stars
Michael Kesselring, the son of former Pinkerton head hockey coach Casey Kesselring, was a breakout star at the Edmonton Oilers development camp.
The Edmonton Journal called Kesselring, a defenseman, a “Revelation throughout camp ... who romped among the forwards of Team White and was among the team’s most dangerous players.”
The 6-foot-6, 203-pound Kesselring is heading into his freshman season at Northeastern.
Make it 118 Spinners
When Trevor Kelley made his major league debut with the Red Sox last week, he became the 117th former Lowell Spinner to play in the big leagues. Kelley, a relief pitcher, played for the Spinners in 2015.
But that wasn’t it.
Mauricio Dubon, a Spinner in 2014, was promoted to the Milwaukee Brewers’ major league roster for the first time on Sunday. When he debuts, he will make it 118 ex-Spinners to play in the bigs.
Football in the air
Can you hear high school football season fast approaching?
Teams are already hard at work preparing. The annual Haverhill Passing League kicked off on Sunday. The 7-on-7 tourney features the likes of Methuen — led by returning Eagle-Tribune All-Stars Connor Bryant and Ricky Brutus — Salem (N.H.), Haverhill, Central Catholic, Greater Lawrence and Pentucket along with other non-local teams.
